Best College Football Prop Bets for Illinois vs. Nebraska (Target Zakhari Franklin)
Illinois and Nebraska begin Big Ten play in Lincoln on Friday night with both teams undefeated to start the 2024 campaign.
The Illini have been an elite passing team, but will face a stout Nebraska defense. However, can we still trust Zakhari Franklin to get over his receiving yard props? We break that player prop down as well as the running back room for both Illinois and Nebraska.
Zakhari Franklin OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards
Franklin was a late get in the transfer portal for the Fighting Illini and he’s showing his talent early.
He has 23 targets through three games and has gone over this pedestrian mark in two of the contests. The top target also showed out in the team’s lone competitive affair, catching nine passes for 99 yards against Kansas.
Nebraska’s defense is fantastic, but this will likely be a pass-first effort from Illinois, who is top 20 in EPA/Pass so far this season. Franklin is the primary pass catcher, which makes me confident he can get over this total.
Rahmir Johnson UNDER 29.5 Rushing Yards
Johnson is the pass catcher of this Cornhuskers offense, Donte Dowdell is the primary rush threat.
The senior has seen his usage drop from 11 to nine carries to start the season, and only had two rushes against Northern Iowa.
It’s a low total, but Johnson is being used on pass plays far more, catching 10 passes to 22 rushes this season. Overall this season, he has played on 46 of pass plays and 23 run plays.
This is a play against volume, which Johnson hasn’t proven he has.
Kaden Feagin UNDER 48.5 Rushing Yards
Feagin was the top back in the Illini rushing group to start the season, but it appears that he is now in a committee with the likes of Josh McCray and Ca’Lil Valentine.
If Feagin is going to see his usage limited against a stout Nebraska defense that has been lightly tested this season, but ranks top 20 in yards per carry allowed. Going back to last season, the Cornhuskers were top 10 in the same metric.
This number is baking in a top running back, but Feagin may be in more of a timeshare at best.
I’ll go under as the Illini leans on it pass game in Lincoln.
