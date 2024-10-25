Best College Football Prop Bets for Kansas vs. Kansas State in Week 9 (Bet on Jalon Daniels)
Kansas and Kansas State meet in the Sunflower State showdown.
Kansas is trying to get its season on track after a dismal start, and is off a blowout win against Houston. The Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels is off his best start of the season, will it continue in a rivalry game?
He will be trying to keep the team's offense on track against Kansas State star D.J. Giddens and the Wildcats potent ground game.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Kansas vs. Kansas State in Week 9
- D.J. Giddens OVER 106.5 Rushing Yards
- Jalon Daniels OVER 206.5 Passing Yards
- Devin Neal UNDER 92.5 Rushing Yards
D.J. Giddens OVER 106.5 Rushing Yards
Giddens didn’t clear the century mark in Week 8, but let’s put some context around that.
The K-State running back played on the road against one of the best rush defenses in the Big 12 in West Virginia, carrying the ball 19 times for 57 yards. If he is going to maintain that volume against a weak Kansas defensive front, he should clear this total with relative ease.
The Wildcats running back has rushed for over this mark in four of seven games with at least 15 carries against every FBS team the team has played. The vulnerable part of the Jayhawks defense is against the run, 112th in EPA/Rush and 123rd in defensive line yards.
At home, back the Wildcats to lean on its ground game.
Jalon Daniels OVER 206.5 Passing Yards
Daniels is an up-and-down player, but this has been a number he has little issue clearing of late, going over in two straight and now will face a lackluster Kansas State passing defense.
The Wildcats are 79th in EPA/Pass and 88th in coverage grading per Pro Football Focus.
Meanwhile, Kansas should be playing from behind as nearly double digit underdogs, which makes me bullish that we see Daniels chucking the ball down field and hunting vertical plays. If that’s the case, he should make it three straight passing yardage totals over this number.
Devin Neal UNDER 92.5 Rushing Yards
With an eye on Daniels’ passing over, I’ll go with Neal under his rushing yard total.
This may look suspect when eyeing Neal’s previous games, he has five games of over 100 yards, but this will be arguably the toughest rush defense he has seen to date. Kansas State ranks 10th in defensive line yards and fifth in both EPA/Rush and yards per carry allowed.
I believe this game will revolve around the Kansas passing game and for Neal to be a weapon, but possibly more as a receiver.
