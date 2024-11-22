Best College Football Prop Bets for Ole Miss vs. Florida in Week 13
Ole Miss is in control of its own destiny as it resumes SEC play after a BYE in Week 12.
However, the Rebels will face an in-form Florida team that has found a big play offense around freshman DJ Lagway and receiver Elijah Badger. While UF may be in for some big plays on offense, the team won’t be able to slow down Jaxson Dart and the Rebels offense.
Find out how to bet on Ole Miss vs. Florida in Week 13 from a player prop perspective.
Elijah Badger OVER 58.5 Receiving Yards
Ole Miss has an elite defense, and its scheme leaves its corners in one-on-one matchups, almost exclusively running man coverage.
That’s huge for Badger, who has owned man coverage this season, boasting a 31.9% target share for the Gators with an 89.3 receiving grade, per Pro Football Focus.
The senior is off a six-catch effort against LSU for 131 yards and also had 148 receiving yards against Kentucky and another 123 against Samford.
What’s the common theme with those games? Those were DJ Lagway’s three full games this season as the starting quarterback.
Badger can win in man coverage and is the clear top target. I’ll go over here.
Jaxson Dart OVER 33.5 Rushing Yards
Dart has put together a monster statistical season with the Rebels in line to go to the College Football Playoff, as long as the team wins its remaining games.
A big part of Dart’s game has been his ability to run the ball. With injuries at running back and along the offensive line, Dart has had more pressure than ever to make plays not just as a passer, but also a rusher.
With that in mind, I’ll go over on Dart’s rushing yard prop, something he has gone over in half of the games this season. With the Rebels still short-handed at running back, I believe that we see more designed quarterback runs on the road for the Rebels, and plenty of opportunities for Dart to get over this pedestrian mark.
