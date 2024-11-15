Best College Football Props for Cincinnati vs. Iowa State in Week 12
What was once the runaway favorite to win the Big 12 is now suddenly on a massive slide.
Iowa State has dropped two straight after an 8-0 start and will look to stop the bleeding at home against Cincinnati, who is off a disheartening loss at home to West Virginia. While Cincy would love to clinch bowl eligibility on the road against Iowa State, the team has a pair of player props that are worth attacking in this primetime matchup.
Here’s a trio of props for Cincinnati vs. Iowa State in Week 12 action.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Cincinnati vs. Iowa State
- Corey Kiner OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards
- Xzavier Henderson OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards
- Rocco Becht OVER 250.5 Passing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Corey Kiner OVER 82.5 Rushing Yards
The Iowa State rush defense continues to be a massive issue for the Cyclones, and its finally caught up to them with two consecutive losses.
The ‘Clones are outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush and yards per carry allowed, so this should set up nicely for Kiner to have a big night.
The Bearcats lead back has cleared this mark in four straight games and six of eight full games on the season. He’s also the clear bellcow in the team’s running back room, rushing the ball 17 or more times in six of nine games.
With a rush mandate against a shaky defense, I’ll side with the Bearcats running back getting to his quota.
Xzavier Henderson OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards
This matchup should suit Henderson well as the Cyclones are not only banged up in the secondary, but run a ton of zone defense, which has been the receiver's preferred defense to face.
The Cyclones run zone defense in the neighborhood of 55% its defensive snaps, and Henderson has dismantled that type of defense all season.
He has caught 35 of 46 passes against zone defense with an average route run of nearly three yards, which means he is getting further and further down the field. Overall, he is averaging nearly 13 yards per reception against zone defense with a reception percentage of 76%. That’s way up from a 39% reception percentage against man coverage.
At a similar number to last week that he got over, I’ll side with Henderson’s over again.
Rocco Becht OVER 250.5 Passing Yards
Becht has had little issue getting over this number, clearing in all but one Big 12 game this season and all but two games on the season.
He’ll face a Cincinnati defense that grades out around the national average in most key statistics, including EPA/Play (62nd), EPA/Pass (69th) and EPA/Rush (59th).
However, the team has been vulnerable to chunk gains through the passing game, ranking 120th in explosive pass rate allowed this season. The Bearcats defense doesn’t allow many catches, but when they do it goes for a ton.
With that in mind, I’ll side with Becht’s over passing yards. As noted, he has cleared this plenty of times this season and I believe that the team continues to hunt big gains in the passing game as the running games continue to produce middling results (outside top 60 in yards per carry and EPA/Rush).
I think Becht’s passing yards over is the best way to attack the Iowa State player props.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.