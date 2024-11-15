Best College Football Props for Nebraska vs. USC in Week 12
Nebraska and USC are trying to regain some momentum before the end of the season after both teams failed to build onto strong starts as Big Ten play took its toll on both teams.
Both teams have made some changes along the roster during its BYE week. Nebraska made a change at offensive play caller during its BYE week, going to Dana Holgerson to get quarterback Dylan Raiola back on track. Meanwhile, USC will turn to Jayden Maiava in place of Miller Moss to finish the season.
With a new quarterback under center, how will the Trojans offense evolve? The team will face a sturdy Nebraska defense on Saturday, so what’s the best prop bet to target on the new look USC offense?
Here’s two player props for Nebraska vs. USC in Week 12 action.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Nebraska vs. USC
- Dylan Raiola OVER 190.5 Passing Yards
- Woody Marks UNDER 89.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Dylan Raiola OVER 190.5 Passing Yards
Raiola’s play has fallen off as the year has gone on as the freshman appeared to hit a bit of a wall and also suffered a back injury.
However, with a new play caller and a week to recover, as well as a shaky defense on the other side, I believe we will see Raiola find his form in Los Angeles.
Raiola went over this mark in five of nine games and with such a low bar to clear, I fancy his chances of finding his early season form with some fresh play calling.
Further, the matchup sets up nicely for Raiola against a poor USC pass rush. The Trojans are near the national average in pass rush grading, per Pro Football Focus, and are outside the top 100 in sacks this season.
Without being able to put pressure on Raiola, Nebraska’s signal caller should find plenty of success through the air. This season, Raiola is completing 70% of his passes when kept clear with nine big time throws to four turnover worthy plays, up from 46% when he is under pressure with only three big time throws.
This is a plus matchup for Raiola to get over this number.
Woody Marks UNDER 89.5 Rushing Yards
Marks has been the bellcow back in the Trojans offense, but the group is going to look different with Maiava under center, not a traditional dropback passer like Miller Moss.
Either way, this matchup is going to be a tricky one for the Trojans offense, who is set to face a refreshed and elite Nebraska defensive line that is top 40 in EPA/Rush and 17th in yards per carry allowed.
Maiava is more of a threat as a rusher himself and with the Trojans potentially looking at more of a youth movement, Marks’ touches may begin to trend downward, leading me to the under in this matchup.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.