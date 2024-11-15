Best College Football Props for Utah vs. Colorado in Week 12
Colorado’s pursuit of a Big 12 title continues at home against Utah with an early kickoff.
This game will kickoff at 10 AM Mountain Time with FOX Big Noon Kickoff, which will make for an interesting subplot in this matchup. The Buffaloes have emerged as a Big 12 Championship contender behind a potent offense and a developing defense while Utah has plummeted to the bottom of Big 12 play amidst a host of injuries.
With another quarterback change, can Utah find answers against a much improved Colorado defense?
Here’s two player props to target in this early kickoff Big 12 matchup.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Utah vs. Colorado
- Shedeur Sanders UNDER 320.5 Passing Yards
- Dorian Singer UNDER 67.5 Receiving Yards
Shedeur Sanders UNDER 320.5 Passing Yards
It may not be pleasant to fade this emerging Colorado offense, but this passing yard prop is far too high in a likely favorable game script against an elite defense.
The Utes have fallen off in Big 12 play due to its struggling offense, but the defense remains top 20 in the country in EPA/Play and will be the best defense that Colorado has faced this season.
Given that the Utes are a mess on offense, the team hasn’t scored more than 21 points in the last five games, I don’t believe we see Sanders put the ball in harm’s way and force the ball down the field.
Utah will force the Buffaloes to drive the field methodically and mix it up instead of dropping back on every down.
Fade the uptick in price on Sanders after he played in a shootout against Texas Tech and side with the under.
Dorian Singer UNDER 67.5 Receiving Yards
Singer is the primary target in the Utah passing game, but that means it’s likely that he draws the matchup of Travis Hunter at cornerback.
Hunter grades out as a top five cornerback in the country, per Pro Football Focus, and typically doesn’t draw too many targets. On the season, Hunter has allowed only 125 receiving yards on targets to him.
Utah’s passing game has been suspect all season long, and will be going back to Isaac Wilson as the team continues to be ravaged by injuries.
Singer has cleared this mark in only four of nine games this season, and given the possible matchup of Hunter, I’ll go under.
