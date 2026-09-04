Best Dark Horse Super Bowl Bets in 2026 Season (The Cowboys' Offense Can Make Some Noise)

The 2026 NFL season is officially less than a week away, so if you haven't already, it's time to place your bets to win Super Bowl 61.

In articles, podcasts, and videos that you'll read, watch, and listen to heading into the season, you'll hear a plethora of answers about who is going to win the Super Bowl, but many of them will be similar. The Los Angeles Rams are the favorites; the New England Patriots could get back to the big game; the Kansas City Chiefs may bounce back with another strong season; and I named the Detroit Lions as my favorite pick in my NFL season betting preview, 32 Bets for 32 Teams.

In this article, we're going to look further down the odds list and talk about a few teams with odds longer than 20-1 who I think are worth a look to win the Super Bowl. Remember, the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl odds were north of 60-1 before last season began, so anything is possible.

All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Super Bowl Dark Horse Bets

Dallas Cowboys +2500

There's no question the Cowboys have the offense to go on a deep run this season. Last year, they finished third in the NFL in yards per play (5.9), and they ranked fifth in EPA per play. Their only issue was that their defense was the worst in the league. If they're able to improve defensively this season, even to the point of having just an average defense, they're going to be a problem for any team to face this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars +3000

The Jaguars aren't getting any respect this season, despite going 13-4 last season and being one of the hottest teams in the league in the second half of the season. They finished the year ranking sixth amongst all teams in total team DVOA. Now, in their second year under Liam Coen, the sky seems to be the limit for the Jaguars if they can take another step forward after a successful 2025. Let's also remember that the AFC is largely wide open, with many people believing we'll see some significant regression from both the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots.

Indianapolis Colts +6000

Let's not forget the Indianapolis Colts were one of the best teams in the NFL last season until their Week 11 BYE. Unfortunately, they ran into injury problems at that point, including losing quarterback Daniel Jones for the year, resulting in them losing seven straight games to close out the season. If they can play more like the team from the first half of the season through the entirety of 2026, don't be surprised if they enter the playoffs as a contender.

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