Best March Madness Prop Bets Today (Bet on Tyler Perkins vs. Utah State)

We had a successful opening day of the Round of 64 when it comes to my player props, going 2-1 with my three picks, one fewer Darius Acuff Jr. assist away from pulling off a 3-0 sweep.

We move on to the second day of Round of 64 action, and I once again have three players' props locked in that I have for today's slate. Remember, you can find my favorite sides and totals in the latest edition of the Road to the Final Four. You can also find the best betting sites to wager on these plays here.

Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Nate Ament 8+ Rebounds (+120)

Aiden Sherrell UNDER 12.5 Points (-132)

Tyler Perkins OVER 15.5 Points (-108)

Miami (Ohio) vs. Tennessee Best Prop Bet

Rebounding is far from a strength for the Miami RedHawks. They rank 171st in rebounding percentage, grabbing only 50.1% of available rebounds while facing far inferior teams than Tennessee. The Volunteers are the second-best rebounding team in the country, ranking second in that metric while grabbing 58.8% of rebounds. Tennessee's top rebounder, Nate Ament, is poised to have a big game on the glass.

Hofstra vs. Alabama Best Prop Bet

No team shoots the three-ball more than Alabama, and they certainly shouldn't change that in this game, considering Hofstra's defensive weakness is defending the perimeter. The Pride do a great job of defending the interior, ranking third in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shoot 44.2% from two-point range. That could leave Aiden Sherrell of Alabama with little work to do when it comes to shooting. Alabama should just let its guards cook and leave Sherrell to play defense and grab rebounds.

Utah State vs. Villanova Best Prop Bet

Tyler Perkins posted some strong performances late in the season, scoring 18+ points in two of his last three games. Now, he and the Wildcats get to face a Utah State team that ranks 178th in the country in opponent three-point field goal percentage. Perkins has a chance to have a strong shooting day, especially if he can attack the perimeter of the Utah State defense.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get up to $3,000 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and you will receive up to $300 in bonus bets for losing bets for 10 consecutive days.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!