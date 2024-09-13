Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Jose Ramirez, Isaac Paredes Highlight Friday’s Targets)
Friday brings a full slate of Major League Baseball action as the final weeks of the regular season roll on, and there are plenty of ways to wager on it in the prop market.
One of the most exciting ways is betting on players to hit a home run, which is exactly what I’m doing on Friday night.
While predicting home run props can be tricky, they also offer pretty solid payouts – depending upon the player you select.
There are two infielders that I’m targeting, both at nearly 4/1 odds, to hit a long ball on Friday night.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, Sept. 13
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Isaac Paredes to Hit a Home Run (+390)
- Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Isaac Paredes to Hit a Home Run (+390)
The Chicago Cubs’ offense has been on fire over the last month, and it has a favorable matchup on Friday against the Colorado Rockies and lefty Austin Gomber.
This is the 28th outing of the season for Gomber, and he’s already allowed 27 home runs, including 13 homers in his 11 starts at home.
That sets up well for Paredes, who has been significantly better against left-handed pitching than right-handed pitching in 2024. Against lefties, he is hitting .285/.382/.517 with six homers in 116 at bats.
In addition to that, Paredes has been hot over the last week, hitting .333 over the last seven days.
I think he’s a bit of an under-the-radar target against Colorado.
Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez has 34 home runs on the season, and he’s picked up 21 of them against right-handed pitchers like Tampa Bay Rays starter Zack Littell.
Littell (3.89 ERA) has allowed 21 home runs in 26 starts so far this season, and the Tampa Bay bullpen has been extremely prone to the long ball, allowing the second most in MLB (78).
Ramirez hasn’t been playing his best over the last month, hitting just .218, but I think he’s a worthwhile buy-low candidate in a favorable matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
