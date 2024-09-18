Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Ketel Marte, Gunnar Henderson on Wednesday)
Looking to bet on some home run props on Wednesday night?
There are three players that I believe are worth targeting after Miami Marlins slugger Jake Burger came through with a homer at +500 odds to give us a positive day in Tuesday’s picks.
On Wednesday, I’m targeting a trio of stars to go deep, including Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte.
Plus, there is an All-Star shortstop at +600 odds that is extremely undervalued for today’s slate. Let’s break down these picks!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 18
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+255)
- Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+600)
- Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+310)
Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+255)
This season, Marte has been elite against left-handed pitching, posting a slash line of .350/.409/.689 with 17 homers and 42 runs batted in across 180 at bats.
Marte is going yard nearly once every 10 at bats against lefties, and he faces one that is prone to the long ball on Wednesday night.
Colorado Rockies lefty Austin Gomber has given up 27 home runs in 28 starts this season, posting a 4.44 ERA overall.
In his career against Gomber, Marte is 8-for-21 with two home runs – good for a slash line of .381/.435/.762. He’s by far my favorite bet on the board tonight.
Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson may be the best value on the board when it comes to home run props.
On the season, Henderson has 37 home runs, including 29 against right-handed pitching, and he has a solid matchup against San Francisco Giants youngster Hayden Birdsong.
Birdsong has given up 10 homers in 13 starts, posting a 4.74 ERA and 5.12 FIP.
Henderson’s splits against righties are insane – .291/.366/.571 – so far in 2024.
Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+310)
Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers rounds out today’s picks with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Devers comes into this game hitting .299 with 24 homers against right-handed pitching, and he faces Tampa Bay starter Ryan Pepiot on Wednesday.
Pepiot hasn’t been super prone to the long ball, allowing 16 in 23 starts, but he’s given up five over his last five starts.
This is a bit of a risk since Devers hasn’t homered in two weeks, but he’s worth a shot as a buy-low candidate.
