Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Who Will Go Yard to Open Playoffs?)
The MLB Playoffs are upon us!
Starting this afternoon, we have four Wild Card matchups to bet on, including some exciting player props in the home run market.
While there are two AL and two NL games in action, I’m looking strictly to the National League for today’s home run picks, as the American League teams are featuring some of the best starters in baseball that aren’t prone to the long ball.
Here’s a breakdown of two players to target to get the postseason started on a strong note.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Willy Adames to Hit a Home Run (+425)
- Jackson Merrill to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Willy Adames to Hit a Home Run (+425)
It’s hard to find a better matchup in the four-game slate on Tuesday than the one for Willy Adames.
The Milwaukee Brewers shortstop has crushed Luis Severino in his career, going 4-for-11 (.364) with one homer, one double and three runs batted in.
Sevy has given up 23 home runs this season, including four in his last three starts of the regular season.
I expect Adames to shine in a matchup he loves on Tuesday.
Jackson Merrill to Hit a Home Run (+500)
The San Diego Padres rookie had a terrific regular season, hitting .292 with 24 home runs and 90 runs batted in.
While we don’t know who the Braves will pitch in Game 1, we do know that this team is going to be a little tired after yesterday’s doubleheader.
Merrill is a solid value at +500 to go deep, and while I can’t give an exact pitching matchup breakdown, Merrill does enter the playoffs hitting .324 over the last two weeks.
Does this game allow him to have an early signature playoff moment?
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.