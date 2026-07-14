Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for 2026 All-Star Game (Bet on Kyle Schwarber, A's Slugger)

The 2026 MLB All-Star festivities conclude with the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

The Home Run Derby provided plenty of fireworks last night, and there are bound to be a few dingers tonight at Citizens Bank Park.

Let’s get right into my best MLB home run prop bet picks for the 2026 All-Star Game.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for All-Star Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+360)

Shea Langeliers to Hit a Home Run (+850)

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+360)

After putting on a show but coming up just short at the Home Run Derby last night, Kyle Schwarber will bat leadoff in front of his home fans in the All-Star Game. I think he’ll keep that going, and it’s likely that he’ll at least get two or possibly three at-bats tonight in Philadelphia.

Schwarber won the All-Star Game MVP despite going 0-for-2 in the game. He did, of course, hit three home runs in the memorable swing off to give his league the win.

I’ll take Schwarber to give the Philly fans something to cheer about tonight.

Shea Langeliers to Hit a Home Run (+850)

Shea Langeliers has emerged as one of the best hitting catchers in baseball in recent years. He totalled 60 home runs over the last two seasons, and has 21 longballs through 86 games this year.

Langeliers has benefited from playing his home games in Sacramento, but that’s not the only reason for his power. In fact, he has 10 home runs at home and 11 on the road this season, and had 19 on the road and 12 at home last year.

Langeliers will get at least one at-bat against a left-handed pitcher in NL starter Cristopher Sanchez. He has 12 home runs in 245 at-bats against right-handers and nine HR in 105 AB against LHP.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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