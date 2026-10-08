Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Guardians, White Sox Sluggers)

The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Thursday night. It’s the lone game on Thursday after the Tampa Bay Rays completed the sweep of the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

The Guardians and White Sox combined for 12 runs in Game 3, and while there weren’t any home runs, things could pick up on Thursday night.

I have a home run pick for each team in ALDS Game 4 tonight.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Thursday, Oct. 8.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, Oct. 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+526)

Munetaka Murakami to Hit a Home Run (+419)

Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+526)

The Guardians have yet to hit a home run through three games, and who better to hit their first than Jose Ramirez? The longtime Guardians slugger hit a double and had another loud out in Game 3 on Wednesday, registering exit velocities of 106.5 and 107.9 miles per hour.

The White Sox have yet to name a starter for Thursday, and it could be another bullpen game for Chicago.

I’ll take a chance on J-Ram to go deep at this +526 price.

Munetaka Murakami to Hit a Home Run (+419)

Munetaka Murakami has the shortest odds to hit a home run in this game, but for good reason. He already went deep off Parker Messick once this postseason, and also hit a single with an exit velocity of 111.5 miles per hour against the southpaw.

It just feels like Murakami is made for the big moment. I’ll back him to come up big as the White Sox look to clinch a series at home for the first time in 120 years.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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