Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger, Bobby Witt Jr.)

Another day, another home run bet cashed here at SI Betting!

Tuesday night’s edition of Daily Dinger had a loud winner, as Tampa Bay Rays All-Star J unior Caminero (+311) came through with a walk-off homer to beat the Athletics.

JUNIOR CAMINERO DOES IT AGAIN



RAYS WIN ON A WALK-OFF HOMER! pic.twitter.com/CYqMxffBmG — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2026

Wednesday features yet another full 15-game slate, giving bettors plenty of options to consider when it comes to the home run prop market.

Betting on home runs can be tough, as even the best players – like Caminero – are only homering in about a quarter of their games. So, it’s important to find favorable pitching matchups, ballparks and players that are playing well in recent games when making these picks.

On Wednesday, I’m eyeing three home run props, including a bet for Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout in a rivalry matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

Let’s dive right into the odds and analysis behind each of these plays on Sept. 16.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+567)

New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger homered last night in the team’s win over the Minnesota Twins, his 16th of the season.

The star outfielder missed a bunch of time with a hamstring injury this summer, but he’s been on fire since coming off the injured list, hitting .326 with five homers in 22 games (21 starts) and four of those home runs have come in the last seven days.

During this seven-game stretch, Bellinger is hitting .407 with a 1.340 OPS, six extra-base hits and nine runs batted in. He’s been on a tear for New York as it tries to chase down the Tampa Bay Rays for the best record in the American League.

On Wednesday, Bellinger takes on Minnesota Twins right-hander Zebby Matthews (4.98 ERA), who has given up 23 home runs in 21 appearances this season, including four homers in two starts this month.

Bellinger is 2-for-8 with a homer against Matthews in his career, and he’s wildly mispriced at nearly 6/1 odds – even though he went deep on Tuesday night. I love betting on a red-hot bat, and the Twins don’t get much better after Matthews, as they have the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in MLB this season.

Mike Trout to Hit a Home Run (+402)

This season, Trout has 21 home runs in 132 games – one of the healthier years he’s had in recent memory.

While the power hasn’t been there for the former league MVP the way it has in the past, I still think he’s worth a look on Wednesday night against Seattle right-hander George Kirby.

Trout is 4-for-14 (.286 batting average) with a home run and a .944 OPS against Kirby in his career, and he’s seen his average and OPS tick up in recent weeks.

Over the last week, Trout has one home run and a .940 OPS in six games, and he’s hitting .286 with an .864 OPS over the last two weeks (12 games). Those aren’t elite numbers, but the Angels star is still capable of driving the ball for extra-base hits.

Kirby has struggled in the 2026 season, posting a 4.25 ERA while allowing 186 hits in 165.1 innings of work. He’s also given up 21 home runs across his 28 outings.

I don’t mind fading the young right-hander, and Trout is set at a pretty decent price (+402) on Wednesday night.

Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+371)

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has just 18 home runs in the 2026 season, but he has a favorable matchup on the road against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. A short-porch in left field could help Witt add to his home run total, and I love the pitching matchup he’ll get tonight.

Witt is taking on Cristian Javier (5.50 ERA) who has allowed nine home runs in 15 appearances for Houston in the 2026 season. Javier has given up six home runs in his seven outings since Aug. 1.

While he doesn’t have a ton of at-bats against Javier in his career, Witt has dominated when he has faced him, going 3-for-5 (.600 batting average) with a homer, a triple and a 2.267 OPS.

This season, 14 of Witt’s 18 home runs have come against right-handed pitching, so I like his chances of jumping on Javier in the early innings. Even once the righty exits, the Houston bullpen hasn’t been perfect this season, posting a 4.11 ERA with 84 home runs allowed – the fifth-most homers allowed in MLB.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .