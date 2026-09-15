Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Kyle Tucker, Junior Caminero, Padres Slugger)

Looking for a home run prop with all 30 MLB teams in action on Tuesday night?

You’ve come to the right place.

Monday was a huge day in the Daily Dinger column here at SI Betting , as two of the four picks that I made ended up hitting. Aaron Judge (+257) finally hit his first home run since coming back from the injured list and Fernando Tatis Jr. (+270) went deep in the San Diego Padres’ win over the Colorado Rockies – their eighth in a row.

Not a bad start to the week!

On Tuesday, we have a full 15-game slate with a ton of jockeying still going on in the wild card race in both leagues. While betting on some sides is a fun way to gear up for the MLB playoffs, I also love a good long shot bet in the home run market.

Now, hitting these home run bets is tough, which is why the SI Betting team takes the time to analyze recent hitter trends, pitching matchups, ballpark factors and more to help deliver informed bets in this market.

Here’s a look at where I’m leaning for Tuesday night’s action, including a pick for Kyle Tucker after he went deep on Monday night.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+311)

Tampa Bay Rays star Junior Caminero has 40 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s made a case to win the AL MVP with Tampa Bay sitting in the No. 1 spot in the AL, already having clinched a playoff spot.

I’m buying Caminero on Tuesday night in the team’s series opener against the Athletics, who have right-hander Jack Perkins on the mound. Perkins enters this start with a 6.53 ERA, allowing 20 home runs in 34 appearances (14 starts) in 2026.

Caminero is 2-for-3 with a 1.333 OPS against Perkins in his career, and the Rays third baseman is hitting .306 with five home runs over his last 25 games. Against right-handed pitching, Caminero has 32 homers and an .879 OPS in 2026.

I’m shocked to see this prop north of 3/1, especially since the Athletics have the worst bullpen in MLB (5.42 ERA) that has allowed 86 homers this season. I’m buying the Rays slugger in an important game as the team tries to hold off the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Ty France to Hit a Home Run (+458)

San Diego Padres slugger Ty France has been red hot as of late, hitting .324 with three homers over his last 21 games and .574 in three games over the last week.

France is up to 20 home runs in the 2026 season while posting a .298 batting average and an .879 OPS. He’s crushed left-handed pitching, homering five times in 115 at-bats with a .296 batting average.

So, he’s in a great spot on Tuesday at the homer-friendly Coors Field against left-handed Kyle Freeland. The Rockies southpaw is making his return from a short injured list stint, and he enters this outing with a 6.37 ERA and 24 home runs allowed in as many starts.

France is 4-for-11 (.364) with a .955 OPS against Freeland in his career, and he’s a pretty solid value at nearly 5/1 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Tucker to Hit a Home Run (+437)

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker may be getting hot at the right time. He homered in the series opener with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, and Tucker is hitting .368 with three homers over the last week (six games, five starts).

So, I’m buying him on Tuesday night in Cincinnati against Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder.

Over the last three years, the fourth-most home runs in the league have been observed at Great American Ball Park compared to the average park, per Statcast, making this a great night for the Dodgers offense against a struggling young pitcher.

Lowder was rocked for seven runs in 3.1 innings when these teams met earlier in the month, and he has a 5.81 ERA this season. The righty has given up 17 home runs, and Tucker is 2-for-2 against him in 2026.

One thing I can’t look past are Tucker’s splits on the road vs. at home. He’s hitting just .187 at Dodger Stadium in 2026, but the four-time All-Star has a .266 batting average, an .827 OPS and 11 homers on the road.

I think he’s a great bet to stay hot as the Dodgers attempt to earn the top spot in the National League.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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