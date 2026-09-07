Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Pete Crow-Armstrong, Fernando Tatis Jr., Roman Anthony)

Major League Baseball is closing out this holiday weekend right, setting a bunch of afternoon starts on Monday with the stretch run of the regular season in full swing.

Betting on home runs is a fun way to get involved in the MLB action, and with only a few more weeks left in the regular season, I'm looking to hit a few props where we can fade some struggling pitchers on non-playoff teams.

I have a star-studded edition of Daily Dinger on Monday, led by NL MVP favorite Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is now up to 40 homers in the 2026 season for the Chicago Cubs.

In addition to PCA, I’m targeting the red hot Fernando Tatis Jr., who has turned things around after a slow start to 2026 in the power department.

Here’s a complete breakdown of each of these prop bets and their latest odds for the action on Labor Day.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, Sept. 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Roman Anthony to Hit a Home Run (+563)

Boston Red Sox youngster Roman Anthony missed a ton of time this season with a partially torn ligament in his right ring finger, but he’s been hot since coming off the injured list.

Anthony has homered twice across eight games, batting .286 with a .930 OPS. He came through with a home run for us in this column back on Sept. 2 , and I’m going back to the well with the star outfielder set at +563 to go deep this afternoon.

Boston takes on the Los Angeles Angels and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, who has struggled mightily in 2026. In 16 starts, Rodriguez has a 6.03 ERA and has allowed 12 home runs, including two in his last outing against the New York Yankees.

All three of Anthony’s homers have come against right-handed pitching this season, and I believe he’s a little undervalued at this price after homering twice in his last eight games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong to Hit a Home Run (+389)

Pete Crow-Armstrong is running away with the MVP in the National League, and he’s up to 40 home runs and 96 runs batted in heading into Monday’s marquee matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brew Crew have lefty Robert Gasser on the mound in this matchup, and he’s allowed 13 home runs in 17 appearances in 2026. While a lefty-lefty matchup may not seem favorable for PCA, he’s actually hit left-handed pitching better than righties this season.

In 178 at-bats against southpaws, PCA is hitting .298 with 11 home runs and a .947 OPS. Overall, he has a .280 batting average with a .946 OPS in 2026.

Recently, the Cubs star has been on a wild power surge, homering seven times in the last two weeks and 14 times over his last 25 games. He’s an easy bet at nearly 4/1 to keep this hot streak going.

Fernando Tatis Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+364)

Since the All-Star break, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has homered 15 times in 46 games while posting an insane .960 OPS.

After going deep once again on Sunday, Tatis is set at +364 to homer in a series opener with the Washington Nationals on Monday. It’s hard to find a better matchup than the one that Tatis has this evening, as Jake Irvin 5.57 ERA is on the mound for the Nats.

Irvin allowed the most homers in MLB last season, and he’s given up 15 home runs in 18 appearances in 2026.

That’s a great sign for Tatis, who has three home runs in his last six games and nine in his last 24 games (four weeks of action). The Padres need all the offense they can get to stay alive in the NL playoff race, and I expect Tatis to tee off on this Nationals team.

Once Irvin exits, the matchup remains an easy one, as Washington is 29th in bullpen ERA (5.08) this season while the ‘pen has given up 100 home runs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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