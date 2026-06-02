Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Nick Kurtz, More)

June brought the bats out in Major League Baseball, at least on Monday night, as six of the nine games had 10 or more combined runs, with the Milwaukee Brewers (16 runs) leading the offensive explosion.

That’s a good sign for player prop bettors, especially those that want to bet on a home run or two occurring on Tuesday night.

Every day, the SI Betting team scours the board, analyzing pitching matchups, recent hitter performance, weather and ballpark factors to decide on the top players to bet on to hit a home run. Sometimes, the top choices end up being players with shorter odds to go long since they’re star power hitters.

But, there always is a chance to hit a long shot bet as well, especially in this prop market.

On Monday, I opened the month strong, cashing a +372 prop for Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That makes back-to-back days with a home run winner – James Wood came through for us on Sunday – and now all 30 teams are back in action after several had an off day on Monday. Does that open up the board even more?

Let’s keep the home run train going on Tuesday with these four picks!

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, June 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+364)

A’s first baseman Nick Kurtz has been heating up over the last two weeks, raising his season-long average to .288 while posting a 1.035 OPS over his last 14 games. During that two-week stretch, Kurtz is hitting .347 and has left the yard twice, pushing him to 10 home runs in 2026.

There isn’t a better matchup on the board than the one Kurtz has on Tuesday, as the A’s take on the Chicago Cubs and struggling right-hander Jameson Taillon. The veteran has a 5.37 ERA this season and has already given up 19 home runs in just 11 outings.

Taillon 10 home runs in five starts in the month of May, including one start where he gave up five long balls.

That’s great news for the entire A’s offense, and Kurtz has dominated right-handed pitching this season, hitting .297 with seven of his 10 homers. He should stay hot on Tuesday night.

Mike Trout to Hit a Home Run (+302)

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout went 1-for-4 with a walk in Monday’s series opener against the Colorado Rockies, and he’s hitting over .250 with three home runs over the last two weeks. Trout is up to 14 home runs this season with 11 of them coming against right-handed pitching.

Now, he takes on Colorado right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, who has been extremely prone to allowing the lone ball in his short MLB career. Last season, Sugano gave up an American League-leading 33 home runs in 30 starts with the Baltimore Orioles, and he’s already given up 11 homers in 11 outings in Colorado.

Trout is 1-for-2 with a homer against Sugano in his career, and the former league MVP has been much better in the power department against right-handed arms in 2026. I think he’s worth a shot against Sugano, who ranks in the first percentile in expected ERA and expected batting average against this season.

Nolan Arenado to Hit a Home Run (+506)

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado hit his eighth home run of the 2026 season on Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and I’m going back to the well with a bet for him (at +506!) on Tuesday.

Arenado is hitting .270 this season, and he’s a career .295 hitter against left-handed pitching. So, I believe he’s worth a look against Dodgers lefty Eric Lauer, who enters this game with a 5.95 ERA and 12 home runs allowed in nine appearances this season.

Lauer has spent time with the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays, and his advanced numbers (third percentile in ground-ball percentage, fifth percentile in barrel percentage, 11th percentile in expected ERA) are extremely shaky.

In his career against Lauer, Arenado is 8-for-27 (.296) with four home runs and a 1.172 OPS. At this price, he’s worth a small wager on Tuesday night.

Bryce Harper to Hit Home Run (+426)

I’m closing out these picks with arguably my favorite bet of the night, as Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper takes on a shaky San Diego Padres starter in Randy Vasquez.

This season, Vasquez has a 3.28 ERA, but his advanced numbers suggest that he’s been much worse. The young righty ranks in the fifth percentile in expected ERA (6.21), the fifth percentile in expected BAA (.293), the fifth percentile in barrel percentage and the 13th percentile in hard-hit percentage. On top of that, Vasquez is just 28th in ground-ball rate, so hitters have been able to lift the ball against him quite a bit in 2026.

That sets up well for Harper, who has 13 home runs in the 2026 campaign. The former league MVP is 3-for-5 with a home run against Vasquez in his career. Even though Harper has been slumping over the last two weeks, he’s undervalued at this price on Tuesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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