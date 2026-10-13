The American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays continues with Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Both teams left the yard in Game 1 on Monday, with Chase DeLauter and Patrick Bailey going deep for the Guardians, and Cedric Mullins hitting a dinger for the home squad.

I have a home run pick for each team in ALCS Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+543)

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+329)

Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+543)

Jose Ramirez didn’t hit a home run in Game 1, but he stayed hot with a 3 for 4 showing in Tampa Bay. All three hits were singles, but two of them left the bat with an exit velocity of over 106.5 miles per hour.

Ramirez is now 8 for 23 this postseason with a home run and a double. That’s a batting average of .348 and slugging percentage of .739. He’s locked in.

These odds just feel a bit too long for Ramirez to go deep tonight given how he’s looked in these playoffs.

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+329)

This may seem like a square play as Junior Caminero has the shortest odds on the board to hit a home run, but sometimes the square play is the right one.

Caminero batted .287 with a 159 OPS+ this season against left-handed pitching as opposed to .272 with a 138 OPS+ against same-handed pitching. He also hit 22 home runs with a .934 OPS at home with 20 home runs and a .838 OPS on the road.

The Rays slugger hasn’t hit a home run through six career playoff games. What better time than now with Tampa Bay looking to avoid a 2-0 hole?

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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