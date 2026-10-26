Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Junior Caminero, Jackson Chourio)

Looking to bet on the long ball happening in Game 3 of the World Series?

One of the most exciting ways to bet on baseball is taking a home run prop, and the World Series adds even more drama with these two franchises – the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers – both looking to win their first title.

In Game 3, Freddy Peralta is on the mound for the Rays (1.08 ERA this postseason) against Milwaukee’s Robert Gasser (1.00 ERA in 2026 playoffs). So, home runs may not be easy to come by, but I’m still targeting a couple of players to make the most of the final games of the MLB season.

There were a pair of home runs in Game 2, as Sal Frelick went deep for the Brewers and Liam Hicks went yard for Tampa Bay. Could we see a couple more players become postseason heroes on Monday?

There are a couple of red-hot hitters in this series, and they happen to have pretty intriguing odds to go deep. Here’s a breakdown of my favorite home run props with the Rays looking to get back in the series.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for World Series Game 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+387)

Junior Caminero hit a massive home run in Game 6 of the ALCS, and he had a 42-homer regular season, putting himself in the conversation to win the AL MVP.

This is the best price that you’ll find on Monday night, but Caminero has been red hot at the plate, picking up at least one hit in each of his last five games. He has six hits during that stretch, including two doubles and a home run.

Robert Gasser likely won’t last long in this game, and I expect the Brewers to rely on their vaunted bullpen that has a 1.24 ERA in the playoffs. It won’t be easy for Caminero, but I like betting on a slugger that has an OPS over .800 in the playoffs and has been able to get hits in this World Series.

Jackson Chourio to Hit a Home Run (+538)

Jackson Chourio came up with a massive hit late in Game 1 to secure the win for Milwaukee, and the star outfielder has been on fire in the postseason.

Chourio has back-to-back multi-hit games in the World Series, improving his postseason batting average to .284 all time. He hit .291 in the regular season and has three multi-hit games in the playoffs.

While the Brewers outfielder isn’t a major home-run hitter – he hit 25 in the regular season – he has gone deep twice in this playoff run as well.

Peralta has allowed a home run in this postseason, and the Rays’ bullpen has been a little shakier than Milwaukee's in the playoffs. I don’t mind this prop at north of 5/1 on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .