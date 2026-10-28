The Tampa Bay Rays forced a Game 5 with a 12th inning comeback against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night – er, early Wednesday morning.

Tampa Bay now may have a little bit of life, but as far as the home run department is concerned, the Brewers added to their total with a pair in Game 4.

Will there be any fireworks in Game 5?

I have a home run pick for each team in World Series Game 5 tonight.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 28

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Yandy Diaz to Hit a Home Run (+710)

Jackson Chourio to Hit a Home Run (+435)

Yandy Diaz to Hit a Home Run (+710)

Yes, I also picked Yandy Diaz to hit a home run yesterday. No, this is not just me being lazy.

Diaz is 1 for 3 with a home run against Jacob Misiorowski in the regular season, and had two decent at-bats against him in Game 1. He hit a fly out to right field to open the game and then lined out to second base.

The leadoff man hit 16 home runs at Tropicana Field this season as opposed to just six on the road. I’ll take another crack at Diaz to go deep tonight.

Jackson Chourio to Hit a Home Run (+435)

I’m jumping ship on William Contreras, but only because I don’t want to pick him in yet another game. I still like Contreras to go deep, but Jackson Chourio’s Game 4 gave me reason to look his way tonight.

Chourio went 2 for 6 in Game 4, including a double that left the bat at 107.3 miles per hour. He also hit a 106.9 mph exit velocity groundout and 105.2 mph lineout.

Tampa Bay’s pitching plans aren’t set as of writing this, but I can’t imagine they would impact this pick or price too much.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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