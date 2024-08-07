Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Bobby Witt, Jr. and George Kirby)
We crushed our player props again yesterday, going 2-1 with one of them also cashing in plus-money.
Let’s see if we can keep it rolling with a fun full slate today.
Here are two props to consider in plus money at DraftKings.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Wednesday, Aug. 7
Bobby Witt, Jr. RBI +145
Bobby Witt, Jr. is one of the hottest hitters on the planet, hitting .452 with 17 RBI and a 1.234 OPS since the All-Star Break. Today, he faces Kutter Crawford who has a max exit-velocity allowed in the bottom 4% of the league. Witt’s exit velocity is in the top 1%.
Now, throw in the fact that no hitter has a better BA than Witt’s .345 vs. right-handed pitching and that his 65 RBI vs. righties rank third in the league.
Even if the Royals can’t get to Crawford, the Boston bullpen has an ERA of 6.62 since the All-Star Break, so there will be plenty of opportunities for Witt to drive one in.
I like all Witt hitting props today, but the RBI prop has the most appealing payout. A lot of things have to go right for an RBI, but this sets up to be favorable for us.
George Kirby under 4.5 hits allowed (+110)
Yes, this number is really low, but there are a couple of reasons we are going to get behind it.
First of all, the Mariners must win this game to stay in front of the Astros. The odds are good that they will with Kirby on the mound.
Kirby has a home ERA of just 2.52 this season and an ERA of just 1.47 since the All-Star Break. When at home, he has allowed an average of 4.9 hits per game.
In addition, The Tigers have had the second-fewest hits per game since the All-Star Break- just 6.76 hits per nine innings. They’re hitting just .208 since the All-Star Break.
I like the plus money for Kirby’s hit total to stay lower than his average.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.