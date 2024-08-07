SI

Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Bobby Witt, Jr. and George Kirby)

Breaking down the best prop bets to place for the MLB action on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Jennifer Piacenti

Aug 6, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports / William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

We crushed our player props again yesterday, going 2-1 with one of them also cashing in plus-money.

Let’s see if we can keep it rolling with a fun full slate today.   

Here are two props to consider in plus money at DraftKings

Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Wednesday, Aug. 7

Bobby Witt, Jr. RBI +145

Bobby Witt, Jr. is one of the hottest hitters on the planet, hitting .452 with 17 RBI and a 1.234 OPS since the All-Star Break. Today, he faces Kutter Crawford who has a max exit-velocity allowed in the bottom 4% of the league. Witt’s exit velocity is in the top 1%.

Now, throw in the fact that no hitter has a better BA than Witt’s .345 vs. right-handed pitching and that his 65 RBI vs. righties rank third in the league. 

Even if the Royals  can’t get to Crawford, the Boston bullpen has an ERA of 6.62 since the All-Star Break, so there will be plenty of opportunities for Witt to drive one in. 

I like all Witt hitting props today, but the RBI prop has the most appealing payout. A lot of things have to go right for an RBI, but this sets up to be favorable for us. 

George Kirby under 4.5 hits allowed (+110)

Yes, this number is really low, but there are a couple of reasons we are going to get behind it. 

First of all, the Mariners must win this game to stay in front of the Astros. The odds are good that they will with Kirby on the mound. 

Kirby has a home ERA of just 2.52 this season and an ERA of just 1.47 since the All-Star Break. When at home, he has allowed an average of 4.9 hits per game.

In addition, The Tigers have had the second-fewest hits per game since the All-Star Break- just 6.76 hits per nine innings. They’re hitting just .208 since the All-Star Break.

I like the plus money for Kirby’s hit total to stay lower than his average.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jennifer Piacenti

JENNIFER PIACENTI

In addition to being a fantasy sports and betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Jennifer is a radio host for Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio, and she hosts her own podcast, “Waiver Wired” on the Extra Points podcast network. Jennifer has been nominated for multiple FSWA awards for her NFL DFS video series. She’s a Scott Fish Bowl Finalist, and she finished third overall in the 2021 NFFC post-season mini. Jennifer is also a featured expert on MLB Network’s “Bettor’s Eye,” and a member of the esteemed Tout Wars, the fantasy baseball battle of the experts.

Home/Betting