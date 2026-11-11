Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for AJ Dybantsa, Luka Doncic, Wemby, Cameron Boozer, More)

The NBA has a ton of big-time games on Wednesday night, as 20 of the 30 teams in the league are in action, giving bettors plenty of choices in the player prop market.

Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and several other stars are set to take the floor, and the top-four picks in the 2027 NBA Draft – AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson – are all scheduled to play tonight.

With three weeks of the 2026-27 season in the books, bettors have a lot more data to go off of in the prop market, and there are a few stars, like Doncic and Curry, that are on blistering paces to open the campaign.

It can be hard to decide on just a few props each night, but I’ve examined all 10 games and have come up with six picks that I’m extremely high on for Wednesday's action.

Here’s a breakdown of each prop and the latest odds for Wednesday’s NBA lineup.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

AJ Dybantsa OVER 17.5 Points (-113)

Washington Wizards rookie A.J. Dybantsa is averaging 16.7 points per game through his first seven NBA games, he’s really started to find his footing as of late.

Dybantsa took on two tough defenses – OKC and Detroit – putting up 19 and 21 points in those matchups. The Wizards lost both games, but it’s pretty clear that the No. 1 overall pick is one of the team’s best options on the offensive end.

Now, he takes on an Indiana Pacers team that is 15th in defensive rating and just 20th in opponent points per game this season. Dybantsa has seen a ton of volume – averaging 13.9 shots per game – which should help him hover around his season average on Wednesday.

Even with Anthony Davis back, Dybantsa is worth a look after clearing this line in four of his first seven games.

Victor Wembanyama 11+ Rebounds (-168)

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is averaging 11.9 rebounds per game this season, picking up 11 or more boards in seven of his 11 games.

He had an 11-rebound game on Monday against the Phoenix Suns, and now Wemby gets to take on one of the worst rebounding teams in the league in the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago ranks 28th in the league in rebound percentage and dead last in opponent rebounds per game. While there’s a chance that the Spurs win this game by a ton and Wemby sits late in the matchup, he’s still averaging 22.1 rebound chances per game this season.

If he converts half of those into boards, he’ll hit this prop on Wednesday night.

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-102)

There isn’t a better scorer in the NBA right now than Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic, who is averaging just under 40.0 points per game over his first 10 matchups of the season.

Doncic and the Lakers take on a terrible Milwaukee Bucks team on Wednesday that is coming off a loss to New York on Tuesday night. The Bucks are 29th in the league in defensive rating and 28th in opponent points per game, so Doncic and the Lakers’ No. 1 offense should have a field day on the offensive end.

Luka has shot the 3-ball extremely well this season, averaging 5.5 made 3s on 13.5 attempts per game (40.7 percent). He’s now taking on a defense that is 27th in opponent 3-pointers made per night and 19th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Doncic has taken 11 or more shots from beyond the arc in nine of his 10 games, which should give him a strong enough floor to clear this line for the ninth time this season.

Zion Williamson UNDER 5.5 Rebounds (+101)

Former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson has struggled a bit on the boards in the 2026-27 season, averaging just 5.3 rebounds on 9.3 rebound chances per game.

Yet, he’s favored to clear 5.5 boards in Wednesday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets are one of the worst teams in the NBA, but they do rank in the top-half of the league in both rebound percentage (13th) and opponent rebounds per game (11th). That’s a bad sign for Williamson, who only has six or more boards in four of his 10 appearances in the 2026-27 season.

I don’t mind facing him at plus money in this matchup, especially since Williams is averaging less than 10 rebound chances per night and only pulling down 57.0 percent of those boards.

Cameron Boozer OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-139)

No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer is off to a strong start in his rookie season even though he’s struggling to shoot the ball (36.4 percent from the field, 29.0 percent from 3).

I’m buying Boozer on the glass on Wednesday against a Denver Nuggets team that is surprisingly bad on the boards to open the season. Denver is just 17th in rebound percentage and 18th in opponent rebounds per game, a rare sight from a Nikola Jokic-led team.

Boozer has been an important piece on the glass for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 9.7 rebounds on 15.8 rebound chances per game. He is pulling down over 61 percent of the rebound chances he sees, and Boozer has at least nine boards in seven of his 10 games.

With this prop line set well below his season average, I don’t mind Boozer at home on Wednesday night.

Donovan Clingan OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-124)

I love this matchup for Portland Trail Blazers big man Donovan Clingan, who is averaging 10.3 rebounds per game this season. The Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder played last night, and Clingan pulled down 13 boards in just over 25 minutes of action. He’s now cleared 10.5 rebounds in five of his 10 games.

OKC ranks 19th in the league in opponent boards per game, and Clingan should play a similar role on Wednesday against the Isaiah Hartenstein-Aday Mara duo in the Thunder frontcourt.

The Blazers big man is averaging over 20 rebound chances per game, so even though his minutes are right around half the game, he’s still getting plenty of opportunities to make an impact on the glass.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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