Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Bam Adebayo, Anthony Black and Steph Curry on Thursday)

Thursday’s NBA action features just two matchups, as the Orlando Magic go on the road to play Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns while the Golden State Warriors host the Miami Heat.

There are some intriguing stars to bet on in these matchups, including Steph Curry, Bam Adebayo, Franz Wagner and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is dealing with a wrist injury.

Phoenix and Miami are playing the second night of a back-to-back after 28 of the 30 teams in the league took the floor on Wednesday. The lack of prop options on Thursday isn’t ideal, but it hasn’t stopped me from finding some solid value.

Here’s a breakdown of three player props on Nov. 5, starting with Orlando guard Anthony Black, who should see a few more touches with the Magic down two starters.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Anthony Black OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-114)

Magic guard Anthony Black has been thrust into the starting lineup with Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs sidelined, and the former lottery pick is off to a strong start this season.

Now, he takes on a Phoenix defense that is 30th in the league in defensive rating and really struggles against opposing point guards, allowing nearly 30 points per game.

Black is averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season, putting up 26, 11, 33 and 34 points, rebounds and assists in his four games. He’s played over 30 minutes in back-to-back contests and should remain a focal part of the Orlando attack alongside Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane.

I’m buying him at this number against a Suns defense that may be even worse on the second night of a back-to-back.

Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (+125)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why this is a dream matchup for Curry, who is off to a strong start in the 2026-27 season:

Curry is off to a fast start in the 2026-27 NBA season, averaging 30.0 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

Now, Steph takes on a Miami Heat team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back after barely winning in overtime against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Heat are likely going to rest some veterans – like Klay Thompson – in this game, and the Warriors are heavily favored to pick up a win.

However, I think the best bet in this matchup is on Curry’s 3-pointers, as he’s been on fire from beyond the arc, knocking down five or more shots from deep in three straight games. The greatest shooter of all-time, Curry is averaging 10.5 3-point attempts per game this season, which gives him a strong floor against this Heat defense.

Through eight games, the Heat rank dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game (17.1) and opponent 3-point percentage (40.5 percent). It doesn’t get much better for Curry, who has seen his minutes increase as the season has progressed.

He should torch this Miami defense, which lacks elite perimeter defenders outside of Davion Mitchell.

Bam Adebayo UNDER 9.5 Rebounds (+101)

This season, Heat big man Bam Adebayo is averaging 8.3 rebounds on 12.3 rebound chances per game, failing to reach double-digit boards in all but one game.

The one game he cleared this line? Wednesday night’s overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers, where he finished with 10 rebounds in over 40 minutes of action.

While Antetokounmpo (wrist) has been banged up as of late and could sit in this game, I’m not buying Bam to have a big game on the glass against Golden State.

The Warriors are No. 7 in the league in rebound percentage and No. 5 in opponent rebounds per game this season, and Adebayo’s potential rebound numbers are pretty shaky. He may get more rebound chances if Antetokounmpo sits, but if the two-time MVP plays, this line is a gift at plus money on Thursday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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