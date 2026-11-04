Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Giannis, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, LaMelo Ball, Cooper Flagg and More)

A star-studded night of basketball awaits in the NBA, and that’s a great reason to consider some player props with stars like Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Cade Cunningham, Victor Wembanyama, Jalen Brunson and more set to take the floor.

Nobody loves a day away from the NBA, but the league took a break for Election Day on Tuesday, closing out the first two weeks of the season with a 15-game program. That delivered some nice wins in the prop market, and I’m back for Wednesday’s 14-game lineup with several more picks.

There are several marquee matchups on Wednesday, including battles between some title contenders:

Philadelphia 76ers @ Detroit Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Houston Rockets

Toronto Raptors @ Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks @ San Antonio Spurs

Those are just five of the great games to dive into on Wednesday, and I’ve selected nine players in the prop market, including bets for Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds from the best betting sites for each of these prop picks on Nov. 4.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Damian Lillard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)

Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard is averaging 19.3 points per game this season, but he’s shooting under 40 percent from the field and just 32.7 percent from 3.

That has led to some lower scoring props for the All-Star, and I think he’s in a great spot to dominate from beyond the arc against the Phoenix Suns. This season, the Suns are dead last in the league in opponent 3-point percentage and 29th in opponent 3s made per game, which propelled Lillard to a huge showing against them in the season opener.

Dame was 6-for-10 from deep in that game, and he still has three games this season with at least three made shots from beyond the arc.

I’ll buy him at this price after a 1-for-5 night from deep in a win over Denver his last time out.

Trae Young UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-164)

Wizards guard Trae Young has a tough matchup on Wednesday night against an Atlanta Hawks defense that is No. 1 in the league in opponent 3-pointers made per game and No. 3 in opponent 3-point percentage through the first two weeks of the season.

The Wizards are over .500 and have some serious offensive talent on their roster, but Young’s shooting hasn’t been great, as he’s hitting just 39.4 percent of his shots from the field and 27.1 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The four-time All-Star has just two games with over 2.5 made 3-pointers and has four games with one or fewer made shots from beyond the arc. He’s an ideal fade candidate against an Atlanta defense that has some elite guard defenders in Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Lu Dort.

Kon Knueppel 12+ Points (-166)

Charlotte Hornets second-year wing Kon Knueppel is set to make his season debut on Wednesday after missing time with a hamstring injury.

He’ll walk into a pretty favorable matchup against the Brooklyn Nets – 18th in defensive rating – though he likely will be on some sort of minutes limit. The Hornets displayed a similar plan with Coby White in his debut on Monday.

Still, Knueppel may be undervalued at this number after he averaged 18.5 points per game in the 2025-26 season while shooting 42.5 percent from 3. Charlotte is one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA, so I think Knueppel will step into a pretty major role in his first game this season.

Cameron Boozer OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-132)

No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer has been one of the rookies in the league to start the season, averaging 17.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for the 6-1 Memphis Grizzlies.

Boozer’s shooting has been a little off – he’s hitting just 38.5 percent of his shots from the field – so I’m targeting his rebounds and assists number on Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies rookie has combined for 15 or more rebounds and assists in four of his seven games, posting four games with at least 10 boards. That gives him a pretty solid floor against an Indiana team that is just 29th in rebound percentage so far in the 2026-27 campaign.

LaMelo Ball UNDER 19.5 Points (-111)

LaMelo Ball has been thrust into a bigger role for the Minnesota Timberwolves with Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined for the next two months.

Still, Ball has just three games with over 20 points this season, and he’s taking on a tough Houston Rockets defense (No. 6 in the league) on Wednesday. Houston has multiple elite defenders – Amen Thpmpson, Marcus Smart, Tari Eason – it can throw at Ball tonight.

The Wolves guard is shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3, and he’s failed to clear 19.5 points in any game where he’s taken less than 17 shots.

I’m not buying Ball, who is playing just 26.3 minutes per game, against one of the best teams in the West.

Scottie Barnes OVER 22.5 Points (-122)

The Denver Nuggets have really struggled on defense in the 2026-27 season, ranking 23rd in defensive rating and 24th in opponent points in the paint per game.

That’s a good sign for Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, who is averaging 24.4 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Barnes has at least 22 points in all but one of his games, including five games where he’s cleared this prop.

With Kawhi Leonard sidelined, the Raptors are leaning on Barnes as their No. 1 scoring option, and he’s taking 20.4 shots per game. I think he can reach his season average against a bad Denver defense on Wednesday.

Cooper Flagg OVER 5.5 Assists (-102)

Mavericks star Cooper Flagg has been terrific to begin the 2026-27 season, averaging 25.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, and he’s picked up at least six dimes each of his last five games.

He has a tough matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday – they rank seventh in opponent assists per game – but I’m still buying Flagg at this price. The Mavs have put the ball in Flagg’s hands a ton, and he’s averaging 11.5 potential assists per game.

Outside of the season opener, Flagg has cleared this prop in every game, putting up eight or more assists in two games.

Bettors could move this line down to 5+ (at around -200), but I’m willing to bet on Flagg clearing this number for the sixth game in a row.

Luka Doncic OVER 34.5 Points (-106)

The MVP favorite through two weeks, Luka Doncic is averaging 38.3 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Lakers star has five consecutive games with 37 or more points, and now he takes on the No. 28 defense in the league in the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento is fifth in the league in pace, which should lead to a high-scoring affair on Wednesday night, and the Lakers have the No. 1 offense in the league.

Doncic is leading the NBA in shots per game, 3-point attempts per game and free-throw attempts per game. He’s going to have a real chance to average over 35 points per game for the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-127)

Miami Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo has 12 or more rebounds in five of his seven games this season, averaging 19.7 rebound chances per game.

Antetokounmpo should be able to clear this line again on Wednesday against a Los Angeles Clippers team that is just 14th in the league in rebound percentage and remains without young center Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

The Clips have missed a ton of shots, ranking 24th in points per game this season, and Miami is going to push the pace in this game (fourth in the NBA) which should lead to a few extra possessions on both sides.

Giannis has done it all for the Heat in the 2026-27 campaign, and he should remain the team’s leading rebounder on Wednesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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