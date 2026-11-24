The NBA Cup takes center stage the rest of the week, as Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday all feature Group Play matchups.

On Tuesday, only six teams are in action, including a pair of Eastern Conference contenders in Boston and Detroit that are looking to snap losing streaks:

Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic

Boston Celtics @ Washington Wizards

Dallas Mavericks @ Denver Nuggets

There are a bunch of interesting prop targets in these NBA Cup games, including Cade Cunningham, Franz Wagner, Jayson Tatum, Cooper Flagg, Jamal Murray and three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic.

Betting on props is a fun way to get involved in the NBA action without relying on the final outcome of the game. So, each day, the SI Betting team shares our favorites especially with NBA Cup implications at stake.

Here’s a breakdown of three props for Tuesday, Nov. 24, including a pick for Murray against Dallas.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Franz Wagner OVER 29.5 Points and Assists (-117)

This season, Wagner has been the driving force for the Orlando offense, averaging 24.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting a solid 47.0 percent from the field.

Wagner is having by far his best season as a passer, yet he’s seen both his assist prop (6.5) and points prop (22.5) drop against a Detroit defense that is No. 5 in the league in defensive rating.

The Pistons are a tough team to face, but Wagner is averaging 14.9 potential assists and 19.6 shots per game in the 2026-27 season. So, the volume is going to be there for the star forward to clear this prop.

After all, Wagner has finished with 30 or more points and assists in nine of his 11 games this month and 11 of his 16 games overall this season.

As the hub of the offense until Paolo Banchero (ankle) can return, Wagner should put up some big numbers regardless of the opponent for Orlando.

Anthony Davis OVER 21.5 Points (-119)

Are oddsmakers undervaluing Anthony Davis on Tuesday?

The Wizards star is averaging 25.1 points per game this season while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3. He’s finished with 22 or more points in 11 of his 16 games this season, including each of his last four matchups.

While Boston has an elite defense – No. 2 in defensive rating, No. 1 in opponent points in the paint per game – it also won’t have center Mitchell Robinson on Tuesday.

Davis is a bit of a matchup nightmare for a C’s team that will likely have to put Neemias Queta, Jayson Tatum or Paul George on him to start this game. Injuries have always been a concern with AD, but when he’s healthy, he’s easily one of the best big men in the league.

Plus, the former No. 1 overall pick is taking 18.1 shots and 6.2 free throws per game in the 2026-27 season. That volume should be enough for him to clear this number, which is well below his season average.

Jamal Murray OVER 23.5 Points (-115)

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is playing at an All-Star level once again in the 2026-27 season, averaging 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting an insane 51.0 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from 3.

Yet, oddsmakers have Murray’s points prop all the way down at 23.5 against Dallas on Tuesday.

The Mavericks are 12th in the NBA in defensive rating this season, but they’re also allowing over 23 points per game to opposing point guards. Murray has scored 24 or more points in seven games this season, including a 45-point showing against Chicago on Sunday.

The star guard’s shooting splits are awesome, and he’s actually taking less shots (but more free throws) than he did last season.

I expect this matchup to be a closer game than the spread suggests (8.5), which could lead to a few extra crunch time minutes and shots for the Nuggets star guard. He’s worth a look to clear this number at home.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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