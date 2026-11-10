Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jayson Tatum, Darius Acuff Jr., Giannis Antetokounmpo, Darius Garland)

The NBA has a marquee matchup to highlight a six-game slate on Tuesday night, as the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers face off in a battle between two Eastern Conference contenders and the first meeting since the Jaylen Brown trade.

Boston moved Brown after he was an easy All-NBA selection last season, yet the team hasn't skipped a beat with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) back to full health and off to a strong start in the 2026-27 campaign.

Meanwhile, Brown has fit in nicely on a loaded 76ers team that has title expectations now that he and LeBron James are in the fold. That is by far the best matchup on Tuesday, though there are a couple of interesting games in this six-game lineup:

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Jalen Brunson, Tatum, Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, James, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Darius Acuff Jr. and more are expected to be in action on Tuesday, and that gives bettors a ton of opportunities to bet in the prop market.

I’m targeting four plays for the action on Nov. 10, including a pick for Tatum in the Celtics vs. 76ers rivalry matchup.

Here’s a breakdown of all of the plays – and their latest odds – as the fourth week of the 2026-27 NBA season gets underway.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jayson Tatum OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-147)

Jayson Tatum headlines the game of the night for Boston, and I think he could have a big game on the glass against a Philadelphia team that is 27th in opponent rebounds per game and 20th in rebound percentage this season.

The Sixers have very little frontcourt depth after Joel Embiid, and Tatum is averaging 6.0 rebounds on 9.8 rebound chances in the 2026-27 season.

While his rebound chances are down, Tatum has hovered around this prop line several times this season, picking up seven or more boards in four of his nine games.

He should play a ton of minutes in what is expected to be a close game, and the Sixers’ struggles on the glass is certainly something to watch. If Philly decides to go small, Tatum could have a season-high on the boards.

Darius Acuff Jr. to Record a Double-Double (+290)

Sacramento rookie Darius Acuff Jr. has shown some serious flashes in his first NBA season, and he’s averaging 25.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. There are some interesting prop angles to consider for Acuff, who is averaging 23.0 shots and 9.4 3-point attempts per night, but I like him to pick up a double-double at nearly 3/1 against the Magic.

This season, Acuff has three double-doubles, and he’s now taking on an Orlando team that is 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.

Acuff is averaging over seven dimes on 12.0 potential assists per night. He’s also been a lock to score 10 points, putting up at least 12 in every game and 20 or more in eight of his 10 NBA games.

After two double-doubles in his last three games, Acuff is in a great spot to get another on Tuesday.

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-117)

Clippers guard Darius Garland is starting to heat up, knocking down 7-of-13 shots from beyond the arc in the last two games.

He’s now shooting 37.1 percent from three across nine games, making at least three shots from beyond the arc in five of them. Garland is attempting a touch under seven 3-pointers per game, which is the main concern when it comes to this prop, as his volume has been up and down.

Still, the Suns are a favorable opponent for 3-point shooters this season. Phoenix ranks 24th in opponent 3s made per game and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage.

As long as Brandon Ingram and Bradley Beal remain out, Garland is going to be called on to lead this Clippers offense. He should be in the mix to clear this line for the sixth time in 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo 12+ Rebounds (-150)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points - why I like Giannis to have a big game on the glass against Utah:

This season, the Greek Freak is averaging 12.8 rebounds per game to lead the Heat, and he's picked up a ton of rebound chances (20.3 per game) each night. A wrist injury hasn’t slowed Antetokounmpo down, and he’s probable for Tuesday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz.

The rebound chances have given him a really high floor when it comes to this prop, which is set at 12+ (-150) or OVER 12.5 (-101) in the latest odds. I don't mind moving the line down to 12+, especially since Giannis has at least 12 boards in eight of his 10 games this season.

He's cleared this line in seven consecutive matchups, and the Jazz have really struggled on the glass with Jusuf Nurkic still out of the lineup and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) sidelined as well.

Utah ranks 24th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 23rd in rebound percentage. This should be an easy matchup for Antetokounmpo -- and it's one that Miami must win. So, he should play a pretty heavy dose of minutes with the Heat favored on the road.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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