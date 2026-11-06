Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyrese Maxey, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic)

The second week of NBA Cup Group Play action is upon us, and the NBA has a massive menu of games on Friday, Nov. 5:

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Several teams are looking to get to 2-0 in NBA Cup play, and there are a bunch of stars set to take the floor including the top three MVP candidates in San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, Lakers guard Luka Doncic and two-time league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

So, why don’t we take a look at some props for some of the top names in the NBA? Each day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite prop bets for the NBA – which I think is the most exciting way to bet on basketball.

Here’s a breakdown of our three favorite props for the NBA Cup action on Nov. 6, starting with a pick for Tyrese Maxey.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Nov. 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyrese Maxey OVER 24.5 Points (-115) – Ryan Gilbert

Tyrese Maxey broke out a few years ago and has established himself as a star guard in the NBA. After averaging 28.3 points per game last season, the Philadelphia guard is averaging 28.0 points per contest through nine games this season.

Maxey has scored at least 26 points in eight of his nine games this season, including 32 points on 12 of 23 shooting (2 of 7 from deep) on Oct. 22 against the Cavaliers. He also scored at least 25 points in two-thirds of his games last season.

Anthony Davis OVER 22.5 Points (-103) – Ryan Gilbert

Anthony Davis is averaging 23.4 points per game in the first eight contests of his Wizards career. He stumbled in his second game, putting up just nine points on 3 of 12 shooting, but has scored at least 25 points in three straight contests.

Of course, that includes 26 points on 12 of 19 shooting against Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-125) – Peter Dewey

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Luka is a great prop target in the matchup with Portland:

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has scored 40 or more points in three games in a row and five of his last six matchups to lead the team to a 7-2 start.

He had 41 points and was 6-for-15 from beyond the arc against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this season, and I expect another big game from 3 from the MVP candidate.

Luka has five or more made 3-pointers in six consecutive games and seven of his eight appearances in the 2026-27 season, taking more shots than anyone in the NBA from beyond the arc.

Doncic is averaging 13.6 3-point attempts per game and is shooting a robust 43.1 percent from deep. He’s a must bet at this number with that kind of volume, even though the Blazers have been a top-10 defense against the 3 this season.

There has been just one game all season where Doncic has taken fewer than 12 3-point shots.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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