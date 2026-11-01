Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Scottie Barnes, Celtics-Magic, Clippers-Warriors)

November is basketball is upon us, and a fun first 12 days of the NBA season are in the books with the first NBA Cup action (Friday) highlighting this weekend’s action.

It’s been a good start to the season when it comes to my picks in Peter’s Points, as Wednesday and Thursday produced seven wins and just one loss, including a 3-0 sweep on Thursday .

Now, the NBA has a four-game slate on Sunday before every team in the league plays on Monday night. The schedule for this upcoming week is a little different with Tuesday being Election Day, as the league does not have a game scheduled that night.

So, there are several stars sitting on Sunday in the front end of a back-to-back, including Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Here’s a quick look at the four games in action on Nov. 1, as well as a few things to watch in the league:

Boston Celtics @ Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets @ Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers @ Golden State Warriors

Toronto Raptors @ Los Angeles Lakers

Dew’s Review: The Oklahoma City Thunder are ravaged with injuries (Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren are all sidelined for months), and that has opened the door in the Western Conference. On Saturday night, the Houston Rockets showed just that, winning 119-98 at home against the Thunder to improve to 6-1. After missing Fred VanVleet last season, the Rockets are rolling in the 2026-27 season and have moved up to +1400 to win the NBA Finals. Houston may be the best bet on the board in that market, especially if VanVleet and Kevin Durant stay healthy.

Peter’s Point: This four-game slate closes out with a very intriguing matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers, and I’m expecting both Luka Doncic and Scottie Barnes to be at the top of their game. Barnes is coming off a huge NBA Cup showing on Friday while Doncic is the early favorite to win the scoring title. Will we see Barnes take on the challenge of guarding Doncic in this one? That could be a fascinating matchup in the final game of the night.

I’m looking to build on Thursday’s sweep with another big day on Sunday, and I’ve narrowed things down to three bets, including a player prop for Toronto All-Star Scottie Barnes.

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 16-15 (-1.52 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1637-1543-27 (+28.65 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Celtics First Half -3.5 (-105) vs. Orlando Magic

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors UNDER 219.5 (-110)

Scottie Barnes OVER 23.5 Points (-108)

Boston Celtics First Half -3.5 (-105) vs. Orlando Magic

After losing their season opener, the Celtics have rattled off four wins in a row, and they’re favored on the road against a Magic team that is down both Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero.

The Magic are off to a 2-3 start, ranking 23rd in the league in net rating despite winning their NBA Cup matchup with Toronto on Friday. I’m not buying the Magic against a relatively healthy Boston team (Mitchell Robinson is questionable), especially in the first half.

Over the last three seasons, Boston has been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread in the first half. Here’s a look at the record you’d have if you simply bet C’s first half over the last three seasons:

2025-26 season: 53-31-1 (+17.05 units)

2024-25 season: 48-45-0 (-4.35 units)

2023-24 season: 66-34-1 (+26.05 units)

This season, Boston is 3-2 against the spread in the first half, and it’s just a 3.5-point favorite against the Magic. Overall, the C’s are No. 2 in the league in first half net rating (plus-20.6) this season while the Magic are 24th (minus-11.5).

With both Banchero and Suggs out, Orlando is extremely thin and may have some questionable lineups as Sean Sweeney looks to get his top players – Franz Wanger, Desmond Bane, Anthony Black – some rest in the first half.

I’ll bet on Boston, which is sixth overall in net rating this season, to get off to a strong start on Sunday.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors UNDER 219.5 (-110)

This season, the Clippers are averaging just over 105 points per game (29th in the NBA) and have combined for less than 220 points in three of their five games. While Los Angeles did clear this total against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Cup on Friday, it allowed 128 points in that game and only scored 101.

With Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal, Max Strus, Jordan Miller and Yanic Konan Niederhauser all out, the Clippers have limited rotation pieces and scoring options around All-Star guard Darius Garland.

Now, they take on a Warriors team that has improved defensively over the last week, allowing just 95 points in an NBA Cup win over the Lakers.

Golden State won’t have Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler III, Moses Moody or Kristaps Porzingis on Sunday, which severely limits this team’s offense. Golden State has fallen short of this total twice this season, and it will be heavily reliant on rookie Yaxel Lendeborg for creation on offense.

Even though the Warriors are sixth in offensive rating this season, a lot of that has to do with Curry (averaging 29.2 points per game). He’s not replaceable, and the Clippers – to their credit – are in the top half of the league in defensive rating and opponent points per game this season.

I think these two short-handed teams will play a rather low-scoring affair on Sunday night.

Scottie Barnes OVER 23.5 Points (-108)

This season, Scottie Barnes is averaging 24.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and just 16.7 percent from 3. Barnes has never been an elite 3-point shooter, but he has seen his offensive role expand with Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined.

Barnes has scored 41 and 28 points in his last two games, taking 34 and 17 shots in those games. After a dreadful 0-for-12 shooting night in this first game without Leonard (Barnes did not score in that game), the All-Star forward has rebounded and been a true go-to option for Toronto.

In fact, it’s pretty shocking Barnes is averaging 24.0 points per game even with a scoreless appearance, as he’s cleared 23.5 points in three of his five games, scoring at least 23 points in four of five matchups.

Now, he takes on a Los Angeles team that is 19th in the NBA in defensive rating and really lacks elite wing talent. There are some good wing defenders for the Lakers (Jarred Vanderbilt, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams), but Barnes could be a tough matchup for this team as a whole, especially when Walker Kessler isn’t protecting the rim.

After a 34-shot showing on Friday, Barnes (21.6 shots per game), has a sky-high floor when it comes to this prop.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .