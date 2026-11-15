Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 10

First place in the AFC North is on the line Sunday night, as the Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road to take on their division rival in the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers beat the Bengals earlier this season, but both teams are 6-2 through nine weeks and in position to make the playoffs in the AFC.

Cincy has won four games in a row, and Burrow has been on a wild MVP pace during that stretch. Burrow has thrown for 16 touchdowns during this winning streak, adding another on the ground with his legs in Week 9, pushing the Bengals into the top five in the league in EPA/Play on offense.

Cincy is heavily favored to win the AFC North because of a favorable schedule down the stretch, but a loss to the Steelers would give Pittsburgh the head-to-head tiebreaker this season.

Aaron Rodgers and company are coming off a bye in Week 9, and they're looking to stay hot after knocking off Cleveland (27-6) in their last matchup.

Pittsburgh won a division title in the 2025 season, and new head coach Mike McCarthy has the team playing at a high level through the first half of 2026.

Oddsmakers have set the Bengals as favorites in this game, but can Cincinnati cover the spread against a division rival?

There are a ton of ways to bet on this matchup, and SI Betting has shared game picks, player prop selections and more to help you wager on Sunday Night Football. Here's a compilation of some of our favorite plays for this Week 10 showdown.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Steelers vs. Bengals

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (-110) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – Iain MacMillan

Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+105) – Peter Dewey

Ja’Marr Chase OVER 7.5 Receptions (-125) – Peter Dewey

Aaron Rodgers to Throw an Interception (-109) – Peter Dewey

Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (-110) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan makes his favorite bet for every NFL game in his Road to 272 column , and he’s trusting the Bengals at home:

I've been writing for more than a week now about how I'm all in on the Bengals , so it'd be hypocritical of me to bet against them in a big Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since Week 4, the Bengals' offense has led the NFL in both EPA per play and success rate, and Joe Burrow is leading every NFL quarterback in virtually every passing metric despite already having his BYE week.

The Steelers are coming off their BYE week, but it's important to note that they've had the fourth-easiest schedule in the NFL through the first nine weeks. Despite having a cupcake start to their schedule, they're just 14th in net yards per play, and their offense is in the bottom half of the NFL in both EPA per play and success rate.

This game is going to show us that the Bengals are contenders and the Steelers are pretenders. Lay the points on Cincinnati.

Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+105) – Peter Dewey

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has been one of the breakout stars in the NFL in the 2026 season, averaging 5.9 yards per carry in his first eight games.

While Warren entered the season in a committee with Rico Dowdle at running back, the 28-year-old benefitted from a Dowdle injury to take control of things for Pittsburgh. He’s played 72.4 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 2026, and he should have a heavy workload both as a runner and a receiver in Week 10.

Cincy ranks 27th in the NFL in EPA/Rush and is allowing a league-high 5.0 yards per carry. Warren torched the Bengals back in Week 3, carrying the ball 17 times for 127 yards while also adding three receptions for 49 yards.

While the Steelers running back didn’t find the end zone in that game, he has scored three times over the last four weeks.

Warren has 704 rushing yards, 294 receiving yards and 155 total opportunities (119 carries, 36 targets) in the 2026 season. It’s hard to find many backs with a role like this in an offense, so I don’t mind Warren at +105 to get into the end zone on Sunday night.

Ja’Marr Chase OVER 7.5 Receptions (-125) – Peter Dewey

Ja’Marr Chase is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and he’s benefitted in a big way from Burrow being at the forefront of the MVP race.

Chase has 10 or more targets in three of his last four games, and he’s gone off over the last two weeks, catching 21 of his 28 looks for 296 yards. He also has seven touchdown receptions this season, finding the end zone in six of his eight games.

I’m leaning with Chase’s receptions prop against a Steelers defense that has been pretty solid against the pass (ninth in EPA/Pass) this season. Chase has at least eight grabs in just three games this season, but his target share is too high to pass him up in this primetime matchup.

Aaron Rodgers to Throw an Interception (-109) – Peter Dewey

Rodgers has played well in the 2026 season, but the veteran quarterback does have six interceptions in eight games.

That includes a pick against a Cincinnati defense that has been much better against the pass (14th in EPA/Pass) than the run (27th in EPA/Rush) this season.

Rodgers has been picked off in five of his eight matchups, and he may have to throw the ball a lot against this elite Cincy offense. If the Steelers fall behind and have to air it out, Rodgers may end up forcing a throw or two that he would avoid if the team was leading.

I think this is a pretty favorable price for a prop that has hit in over 60 percent of Rodgers’ games in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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