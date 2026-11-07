Best NFL Picks and Predictions (How to Bet Bengals vs. Falcons in NFL Madrid Game in Week 9)

The NFL is back overseas in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season as the Cincinnati Bengals head to Madrid to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals survived a scare against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, winning in overtime despite three interceptions from their star quarterback.

Cincinnati is now 5-2 through eight weeks and is in the driver's seat to win the AFC North, sitting as an odds-on favorite at the best betting sites .

Even though the Bengals are technically the road team in this matchup, oddsmakers have set them as favorites against a Falcons team that has been super up and down in 2026. Atlanta started the season with back-to-back losses without Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, but it's 3-3 since his return, turning in a huge victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.

However, Penix threw four picks in a rain-filled game against Tampa Bay in Week 8, dropping the Falcons to 3-5 this season. They need as many wins as they can get if they want to stay in the mix to win the NFC South in 2026.

There are a ton of ways to bet on this international game and it kicks off a huge 13-game slate on Sunday (15 games in total in Week 9).

All week long our team at SI Betting has made game picks, player prop selections and more to help our readers decide on their wagers for this Bengals vs. Falcons showdown.

I compiled some of our favorites all into one spot to help you prepare for this matchup in Madrid.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Bengals vs. Falcons

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cincinnati Bengals -3 (-112) vs. Atlanta Falcons – Iain MacMillan

Bijan Robinson OVER 92.5 Rushing Yards (-111) – Peter Dewey

Tee Higgins OVER 78.5 Receiving Yards (-111) – Peter Dewey

Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (-115) – Peter Dewey

Cincinnati Bengals -3 (-112) vs. Atlanta Falcons – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan picks every single game in his Road to 272 column , and he’s targeting the Bengals as the “road team” in this international matchup on Sunday:

The Falcons' handful of impressive performances this season have convinced people this team is better than they are. They continue to have plenty of issues on both sides of the ball. Their defense has regressed after a strong start to the season, and Michael Penix Jr. displays accuracy issues on a weekly basis. He now ranks 32nd out of 35 starting quarterbacks this season in completion percentage over expected.

play and 12th in defensive weighted EPA per play. Don't be fooled into thinking their defense is bad because of a down game against the Titans last week. They certainly aren't an elite unit, but an average defense is good enough to let the Cincinnati offense do its thing to win games.

The most important aspect of the Bengals' defense is its ability to stop the run. They rank sixth in opponent rush success rate, and we've already seen the Falcons fail to produce offensively when facing strong run defenses like the Steelers' and Buccaneers'.

Bijan Robinson OVER 92.5 Rushing Yards (-111) – Peter Dewey

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has just two 100-yard games in the 2026 season and has failed to clear 92.5 rushing yards in six of his eight matchups.

Yet, I’m buying him against a Cincinnati defense that is just 20th in the league in EPA/Rush in the 2026 season. The Bengals were just torched by Tony Pollard and a bad Tennessee offense in Week 8, and they’re allowing 4.8 yards per carry in the 2026 season – the fourth-most in the NFL.

That’s a great sign for Robinson, who has at least 19 carries in five of his games and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry overall. If the Falcons can commit to giving him around 20 touches, he should soar past this number against a Cincy defense that has come back to earth after a fast start to 2026.

Tee Higgins OVER 78.5 Receiving Yards (-111) – Peter Dewey

Bengals star wideout Tee Higgins has stayed healthy – so far – in the 2026 season, and it’s done wonders for the Bengals’ offense.

Cincinnati is fourth in the league in EPA/Pass, and it may look to attack through the air against a Falcons defense that is third in the league in EPA/Rush but just 14th in EPA/Pass. This comes after Atlanta didn’t allow a single competition in a Week 8 loss in the rain to Tampa Bay.

Higgins has been the yardage guy for the Cincy offense this season, catching 43 of his 61 targets for 726 yards and four scores in seven games. He’s averaging over 100 yards per game and has cleared 90 yards in five games this season (and 100 in three).

He’s coming off an 11-target game in Week 8 and has 303 receiving yards in two games since the team’s Week 6 bye. He’s a must bet against Atlanta on Sunday.

Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (-115) – Peter Dewey

Speaking of star wideouts, I’m eyeing Ja’Marr Chase to find the end zone for the seventh time in eight games on Sunday.

Chase has been a touchdown machine for the Bengals, only failing to score in Week 1 and Week 4 (he left Week 4 with a concussion).

The Falcons have allowed just 11 passing scores this season, but Joe Burrow has been on an absolute heater in recent weeks, throwing 13 touchdown passes over his last three games. He’s making things look easy for a Cincy offense that is now fourth in EPA/Pass.

Chase is almost always going to be minus money to find the end zone, but I don’t mind this price since he’s always going to have a huge target share (61 in seven games) for this Bengals offense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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