Best NFL Picks and Predictions (How to Bet Eagles vs. Jaguars in NFL London Game in Week 5)

Another week, another London game in the NFL, as the Jacksonville Jaguars and MVP candidate Trevor Lawrence head overseas to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday’s game is the 15th time the Jaguars have played in London, and they remain there for a game in Week 6 against the Houston Texans as well. Jacksonville is 7-7 all-time in London, and it’s off to a hot start this season, beating New England and Cincinnati in back-to-back weeks.

At 3-1, the Jaguars are firmly in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The same can’t be said for the Eagles in the NFC, as they’ve dropped two games in a row and are extremely banged up ahead of Sunday’s clash.

The Eagles blew a 10-point lead in the closing minutes against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Since the start of the season, they have lost Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith to injury (all missed most of Week 4) and star offensive tackle Lane Johnson decided to retire earlier this week.

Jalen Hurts didn’t even reach 100 passing yards in Week 4, and for bettors, the Eagles have been a complete stay away. They are 0-4 against the spread this season and have one of the worst offenses in the NFL (29th in EPA/Play, 30th in success rate).

In the lead up to this international matchup, the SI Betting team has made game picks, prop selections and anytime touchdown scorer bets to give our readers a ton of options on Sunday.

I’ve decided to compile some of our favorite plays all into one story as a one-stop shop for Sunday morning’s matchup.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Eagles vs. Jaguars

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jacksonville Jaguars -7 (-115) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Iain MacMillan

Jalen Hurts UNDER 192.5 Passing Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey

Jakobi Meyers Anytime Touchdown (+270) – Iain MacMillan

Jake Elliott OVER 1.5 Field Goals Made (+136) – Iain MacMillan

Jacksonville Jaguars -7 (-115) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Iain MacMillan

Each week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every NFL game in his Road to 272 column . In this London matchup, he’s taking Jacksonville to cover:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a significant advantage over the rest of the NFL in that they're relatively healthy, which is big for their chances of winning their upcoming games. This Week 5 showdown is against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it's the second game of the NFL London Series.

The Eagles are reportedly planning on waiting until Friday to fly out, a mistake that teams have made in the past that Philadelphia apparently doesn't want to learn from.

The Eagles have some other significant issues occurring as well. Their offense is 28th in the NFL in EPA per play, and their defense is 25th. They are, from an advanced metrics standpoint, one of the worst teams in the NFL to begin the season. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are the only team to rank in the top seven in the league in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play.

I'll lay the points with Jacksonville.

Jalen Hurts UNDER 192.5 Passing Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey

Hurts has struggled a lot over the last two weeks, throwing for just 153 yards in a Week 3 loss to Chicago and 93 yards in the loss to the Rams in Week 4.

He struggled with Johnson (personal) missing Week 4, and the star right tackle won’t be returning for Philly, leaving a once great offensive line with some serious questions. The Eagles also traded away two-time Pro Bowler Cam Jurgens on Wednesday, forcing them to fill two holes on the offensive line in London.

Hurts barely cleared this total in Week 1 (203 passing yards), and he averaged 193.5 passing yards per game in 2024 and 201.5 in 2025. So, it’s not like he’s consistently throwing for 250-plus yards in a Philly offense that is currently 29th in the NFL in EPA/Play in 2026.

Jacksonville has allowed the second-most passing yards in the league this season, but a lot of that came because of Joe Burrow’s 428-yard showing in Week 4. I don’t see Hurts repeating that performance in London.

Jakobi Meyers Anytime Touchdown (+270) – Iain MacMillan

Parker Washington is the clear No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars, but with Quinyon Mitchell questionable for the game, that could leave an opening for the No. 2 receiver, who will get to face a backup cornerback. With Brian Thomas Jr. continuing to be a shell of his rookie-year self, Meyers has established himself as the second option, already racking up 13 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

I love his odds of +270 for him to score his third touchdown of the season on Sunday morning.

Jake Elliott OVER 1.5 Field Goals Made (+136) – Iain MacMillan

This week, MacMillan shared his top 10 props for Week 5 in his Player Prop Countdown, and he has this play for Jake Elliott at No. 2:

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense is decimated by injuries, and now they have to travel to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose defense has become the definition of "bend but don't break.”

They've given up plenty of yards, but they're second in the NFL in red zone defense, giving up a touchdown in just 28.57% of their opponent's red zone attempts. That could lead to a busy day for the Eagles' kicker, Jake Elliott.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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