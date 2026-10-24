Best NFL Picks and Predictions (How to Bet Steelers vs. Saints in NFL Paris Game in Week 7)

Sunday's action in week seven of the 2026 NFL season kicks off in Paris, as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers take on Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints.

Pittsburgh has playoff expectations in the 2026 season, and new head coach Mike McCarthy has his team at a 4-2 start through six weeks. However, the AFC North has four teams over .500, putting the Steelers in a spot where they can't afford many losses early in the season.

Meanwhile, New Orleans is off to a 2-4 start, snapping a three-game skid in Week 6 when they beat the New York Giants. Shough and company have performed pretty well on offense, but New Orleans is sitting in third place in the division at just 2-4 through the first six weeks.

This is technically a home game for the Saints, and they're set as underdogs against Rodgers and the Steelers. This line opened up 2.5 points (Pittsburgh favored), and it has since moved to three.

The Steelers have a top-10 defense in EPA/Play, while the Saints are a bottom-10 unit and sit dead last in the league in EPA/Rush. That could offer some interesting prop spots with the Steelers' backfield of Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren looking pretty strong in their Week 6 win against Tampa Bay.

So, how should bettors wager on the NFL’s first-ever game in France?

All week long, the SI Betting team has made game picks, player prop selections and a few anytime touchdown scorer choices for this game in Paris. So, why not put all of our favorites in one spot?

This column is a one-stop shop for the NFL Paris matchup to get bettors ready for the first game in Sunday’s 12-game slate.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Steelers vs. Saints

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Steelers -3 (-110) vs. New Orleans Saints – Iain MacMillan

Chris Olave Anytime TD (+185) – Peter Dewey

Jaylen Warren OVER 63.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey

Germie Bernard 5+ Receptions (-167) – Peter Dewey

Pittsburgh Steelers -3 (-110) vs. New Orleans Saints – Iain MacMillan

Every week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for each NFL game in his Road to 272 column . He’s backing Pittsburgh to cover the spread in Paris as a “road” favorite:

The Steelers' run game against the Saints' run defense will be the biggest difference-maker in this game. Pittsburgh has done a great job running the football this season, ranking fifth in rush EPA, and Jaylen Warren is averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Now they face a Saints defense that's last in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate, while also giving up 4.8 yards per rush. If Warren can be effective on the ground, the Saints' offense will struggle to keep pace.

The Steelers' defense is top 10 in the NFL in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. Let's hope that defense travels.

I'm going to back the Steelers as favorites in France.

Chris Olave Anytime TD (+185) – Peter Dewey

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has two touchdowns in the 2026 season, and he’s actually seen his targets drop (13 total in the last two weeks) after four straight double-digit target games to open the season.

Despite that, I’m buying low on the former Ohio State star on Sunday. The Steelers have allowed just six passing scores this season and are sixth in the league in EPA/Pass, but Olave has been the focal point of this Saints team that throws the ball almost as much as anyone in the NFL.

The Saints are third in the league in pass attempts in 2026, and Olave has drawn 61 looks in six games. There are other options to consider for the Saints (Devaughn Vele, Juwan Johnson), but I’ll gladly take a true No. 1 receiver at nearly 2/1 to find the end zone in Week 7.

Jaylen Warren OVER 63.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey

The Saints have been awful against the run this season, ranking dead last in the NFL in EPA/Rush and allowing 4.8 yards per carry.

That’s a great sign for Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren, who is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and already has 460 rushing yards in six games this season. Even with Rico Dowdle (toe) returning to action in Week 6, Warren led the backfield by playing over 74 percent of the snaps and handling 14 carries.

He finished the day with 50 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards. While this prop is a little higher than that, Warren had a three-game streak with 90 or more rushing yards snapped in Week 6.

Tampa Bay is third in the NFL in EPA/Rush this season, so this is a much easier matchup for Warren in Week 7. He’s handled at least 10 carries in every game, including 14 or more in four straight.

Since the veteran has taken the clear lead in this backfield, I expect him to be the biggest beneficiary against this Saints defense.

Germie Bernard 5+ Receptions (-167) – Peter Dewey

Rookie receiver Germie Bernand has been forced into a bigger role with Pittsburgh's injuries this season, and he’s thriving in it.

The second-round pick had nine targets and six catches in Week 5 against Indianapolis, and he followed that up with a massive day in the win against Tampa Bay.

Bernard found the end zone for the first time in his career, and he caught 11 of his 12 looks from Rodgers for 87 yards. Since Rodgers isn’t really pushing the ball down the field, I love this receptions prop for Bernand, as he’s emerged as the No. 2 receiver behind DK Metcalf.

The rookie played over 91 percent of the snaps in each of the last two weeks, and he’s clearly established a solid rapport with Rodgers. I think he’s a great target against a Saints defense that is in the bottom 10 in the league in EPA/Pass, opponent completions and opponent passing yards in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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