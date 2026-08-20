Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Preseason Week 2 ( – Thursday

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason is in the books, and Week 2 is set to begin tonight with a pair of games.

We are inching closer to the regular season, so it's time for us bettors to start getting practice, just like the players are. This time of year is all about setting your player rankings for fantasy drafts and trying to pick off a few winning bets on the preseason.

Let's take a look at my two bets for tonight's duo of games.

NFL Best Bets Today for Preseason Week 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Texans -1.5 (-112) vs. Raiders

49ers vs. Chargers OVER 38.5 (-110)

Raiders vs. Texans Prediction

Pick: Texans -1.5 (-112)

The Texans had a rough first week of the preseason, but historically, DeMeco Ryans has been a successful preseason coach in terms of covering the spread. There is also a significant depth difference between these two teams.

We saw the Raiders struggle when their backups came in, including failing to score a single point in the second half against one of the worst rosters in the NFL. Now, they have to play against a team that is amongst the best in the league when their starters are in.

Mendoza will look great once again, but the Texans will take over in the second half.

49ers vs. Chargers Prediction

Pick: OVER 38.5 (-110)

With offensive starters playing at least a series in this game, I'm going to pass on betting on the spread and instead bet the OVER.

Both teams have plenty of talent on offense when their starters play, and the Chargers are coming off a game where they put up 27 points on a great Houston Texans defense.

The 49ers struggled offensively in their first game, but not only was Brock Purdy kept on the sideline, but backup quarterback Mac Jones also didn't play. With both those quarterbacks getting some reps in this game, expect San Francisco to put up some points.

I'll sit back and root for points in this all-California showdown.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!