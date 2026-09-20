Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 2 (Bet the OVER in Raiders vs. Chargers)

The summer may be over, but it's officially football season, and we have 14 NFL games to watch and bet on today. The season is still young, and the possibilities are endless. If you're looking for some bets to get in on today, you're in the right place.

In this article, I have something for everyone, including a bet on a favorite, an underdog, and a total. Let's dive into them.

NFL Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Vikings +170 vs. Bears

Raiders vs. Chargers OVER 43.5 (-110)

Chiefs -6.5 (-115) vs. Colts

Vikings vs. Bears Best Bet

In this week's NFL Upset Picks article, I made the case for betting on the Vikings to upset the Bears in an NFC North duel:

The Chicago Bears' Week 1 win might be one of the biggest overreaction spots in recent history. I'm going to sound like a huge statistics nerd here, so I apologize in advance. I understand that 59 points is 59 points, but at the end of the week, the Bears finished 15th in Net Yards per Play (0.2), largely due to a terrible defensive performance. Chicago was 22nd in opponent EPA per play and 20th in opponent success rate. If you think defense doesn't matter, just look at the Cowboys last season, who had a top-three offense in football and missed the playoffs entirely.

Pick: Vikings +170

Raiders vs. Chargers Best Bet

I had some concerns regarding the Chargers' defense this season after losing their defensive coordinator a year ago, Jesse Minter, who is now the head coach in Baltimore. Their Week 1 result proved the concern was for good reason. Not only did they lose to the Arizona Cardinals, but they also rank 27th in defensive DVOA, 23rd in opponent EPA per play, and 25th in defensive success rate.

With that being the case, I'm surprised to see the total in this game in the low 40s, at 43.5. The Raiders' offense is competent with Kirk Cousins at quarterback and Ashton Jeanty hitting his stride behind an improved offensive line.

I'm going to bet the over in this game.

Pick: OVER 43.5 (-110)

Colts vs. Chiefs Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting the Chiefs to win and cover on Sunday Night Football:

The Chiefs might be all the way back. Bringing back Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator may have been exactly what they need. Patrick Mahomes looks healthy, and their one-two punch at running back with Kenneth Walker and Emmett Johnson got off to a fast start to their season.

Meanwhile, the Colts' defense looks atrocious against the Ravens, and Daniel Jones' lack of mobility tells me he may still have a nagging injury that's keeping him from using his best weapon.

I think Kansas City runs away with the win in this game.

Pick: Chiefs -6.5 (-115)

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