Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 3 (Bet Rams to Win and Cover on Sunday Night Football)

It's time to strap in, because we have a loaded slate of NFL games to watch and bet on.

Earlier this week, I broke down my best bet for each game in the Week 3 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, but as we got closer to Sunday, the lines moved, and many of the lines I bet early in the week are no longer available.

If you didn't get your bets in early this week, you're in the right spot because I'm here to give you the best bets for today using the latest available lines. Let's dive into three of my favorites.

NFL Week 3 Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bengals vs. Steelers UNDER 42.5 (-110)

Ravens -3.5 (-105) vs. Cowboys

Rams -2.5 (-110) vs. Broncos

Bengals vs. Steelers Best Bet

The Bengals may be 2-0, but I haven't been impressed with them, especially offensively, to begin the season. They're 22nd in yards per play, 20th in EPA per play, and 24th in success rate. Then there's the Steelers' offense, which is even worse. They have scored a combined 16 offensive points in two games against the Falcons and Patriots. They rank in the bottom five in virtually every single offensive metric. Meanwhile, their defense has been fantastic, ranking second in opponent EPA and ninth in opponent success rate.

All signs point to this being a low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER 42.5 (-110)

Ravens vs. Cowboys Best Bet

It's been a long time since we've seen a team "deserve" to win a game to the extent they did, but ended up losing, as the Ravens did this past weekend against the Saints. Just take a peek at this Net Success Rate chart to see it visualized.

Did we really get beat that bad? Comparing offensive success rates for NFL games in Week 2: pic.twitter.com/0XSyMQgzR7 — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) September 21, 2026

That's why I'm not too concerned about the loss and still feel confident laying the points with the Ravens in this spot. They lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+2.1), and their offense ranks inside the top six in both EPA per play and success rate. The weak part of their team has been their defense, which ranks in the middle of the pack in most metrics.

The Cowboys seem to be the same Cowboys from a year ago. Their defense has been one of the worst in the league, ranking 29th in opponent EPA per play and 31st in opponent success rate. That means their offense may have to score every time they touch the ball if they want to keep pace with the Baltimore offense.

Pick: Ravens -3.5 (-105)

Rams vs. Broncos Best Bet

The Rams proved on Monday night that they are still one of the few elite teams in the NFL, so I'm surprised to see the odds didn't reopen over the magic number of three. The Broncos may have gotten past the Jaguars in Week 2, but I still have plenty of doubt that they can return to their 2025 form. The Broncos are 13th in Net Yards per Play at 0.0, and their offense is just 25th in EPA per play and 21st in success rate.

The Rams' roster is a step above the Broncos, and they're going to prove it in this game.

Pick: Rams -2.5 (-110)

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