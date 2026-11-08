Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today for Week 9 (Bet Cowboys to Win and Cover Against Colts)

Welcome to the final NFL Sunday of the first half of the 2026 season! After this, we have just nine Sundays left in the regular season before the playoffs begin, so let's make the most of today's action.

If you're looking for some bets to place, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorite wagers for today's slate.

NFL Best Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Cowboys -5.5 (-115) vs. Colts

Texans -5.5 (-110) vs. Chargers

Buccaneers +220 vs. Bears

Cowboys vs. Colts Best Bet

I'm going to break my own rule of betting against the Cowboys any time that they're laying points. It makes sense in a lot of situations, but the Colts are the worst team in the entire NFL and are actively getting worse as they continue to sell all their assets. They currently rank dead last in the league in net yards per play at -1.4.

As bad as the Dallas defense is, I'm not willing to bet on the Colts being able to take advantage, considering they rank 31st in the league in EPA per play.

The Cowboys' biggest defensive weakness is their secondary, which is good news for Dallas since they should be able to do an effective job of stopping the run, the Colts' only path to moving the ball.

The Cowboys' top five offense is good enough to lead them to this win.

Pick: Cowboys -5.5 (-115) vs. Colts

Texans vs. Chargers Best Bet

If you're one of those people who continue to bet on the Chargers because of your preseason priors or because "they have to cover at some point, don't they?", then stop. Take a step away, and maybe opt not to bet on any Chargers game for the rest of the season.

Blame who or what you want, but this is the worst offense in football, ranking dead last in both EPA per play and success rate, worse than every other team you can think of. It's a dire situation in Los Angeles, and now they have to take on one of the better defenses in the NFL that's coming off a BYE week.

The Texans' offense has also been fairly strong this season as long as Nico Collins is healthy enough to be on the field.

I'll continue to fade the Chargers.

Pick: Texans -5.5 (-110) vs. Chargers

Buccaneers vs. Bears Best Bet

In this week's upset picks article, I broke down why I'm betting on the Buccaneers to win on Sunday Night Football:

You can win a lot of games in the National Football League if you can run the ball effectively and play elite defense, and that's exactly what the Buccaneers have been doing. In fact, they shut the Falcons out last week without completing a single pass.

They now enter this week ranked inside the top seven in every rushing metric, second in opponent EPA per play, and third in opponent success rate. We don't currently know what sort of form Baker Mayfield is in, but if he's in peak form when the Bucs need him to take to the air, Tampa Bay is going to be an extremely dangerous team.

I have little bad to say about the Bears, who have proven me wrong about my preseason evaluation of them. What I do think is that this is a sell-high spot on a short week after an emotional win on Monday Night Football.

Pick: Buccaneers +220 vs. Bears

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to earn $50 in bonus bets every day for seven days . Simply sign up, deposit, and bet $5 on seven consecutive days, and receive your $350 bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.