Thanksgiving Day in the NFL begins with a massive NFC North matchup as the 8-2 Detroit Lions host the 8-2 Chicago Bears with first place in the division on the line.

It doesn't get much better than that to kick off the holiday!

Caleb Williams and the Bears are on a major winning streak and have not lost a game that the former No. 1 overall pick has started and finished this season.

Meanwhile, the Lions have won six in a row since their bye week, putting themselves in a prime spot to win the division with an easy schedule ahead in the final third of the campaign.

This game features a ton of great playmakers and multiple fringe MVP candidates, as Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jared Goff all deserve consideration in that market through the first 11 weeks of the season.

This is the first of two meetings between these teams, and they both benefitted from the Minnesota Vikings losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.

The Lions are eight games under .500 on Thanksgiving all-time, and they are set as underdogs on Thursday afternoon against this Bears team.

Oddsmakers clearly view Williams and the Bears as the best team in the NFC North, yet Detroit has shown that it can compete with just about anyone in the league with this elite offense featuring Goff, Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

However, injuries to Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell on the defensive side may make it tough for the Lions to compete against a Bears offense that is one of the best in the league when Williams is under center.

So, how should bettors target this game to kick off Thanksgiving's three-game slate?

The SI Betting team has made picks for each matchup on Thanksgiving, including player prop selections, anytime touchdown scorer bets and more for this NFC North battle.

Here is a breakdown of some of our favorites for the Bears vs. Lions clash.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Bears vs. Lions

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago Bears -2.5 (-108) vs. Detroit Lions – Iain MacMillan

Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey

Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 19.5 Rush Attempts (-112) – Peter Dewey

Caleb Williams OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-208) – Peter Dewey

Chicago Bears -2.5 (-108) vs. Detroit Lions – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . On Thanksgiving, he’s starting the day with a road favorite getting a win:

The Lions have been able to skate by in recent games when facing bad offenses. Their last four games have come against three offenses that rank in the bottom six of the NFL in EPA per play and a Patriots team that lost Drake Maye early. Their laundry list of injuries and poor defensive play is now set to get exposed when they face one of the best offenses in football on Thanksgiving afternoon.

The Lions' offensive numbers are a touch better than the Bears', but when it comes to the two defenses, we have a borderline top-10 unit in Chicago against a bottom-five unit in Detroit. The Lions may have to score every time they touch the ball to keep pace with Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense.

I'll lay the points on Chicago.

Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey

This play goes hand-in-hand with a Caleb Williams prop that I’m sharing later on in this piece.

Since Williams returned from a hamstring injury, Bears tight end Colston Loveland has 37 targets, 27 receptions and three touchdowns in five games. He has put up 282 yards during that stretch and has played 87.1 percent of the Bears’ snaps in the 2026 season.

Detroit has struggled mightily to defend the tight end position in 2026, and a season-ending injury to Jack Campbell is only going to make it tougher. The Lions have allowed 740 receiving yards (third-most in the NFL) and 11 receiving scores (most in the NFL) to the position this season.

So, Loveland is in a great spot to have one of his best games of the season, especially after he found the end zone in Week 11.

Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 19.5 Rush Attempts (-112) – Peter Dewey

All season long, I’ve mentioned in SI Betting’s NFL MVP columns that Gibbs deserves more love for the league’s top regular-season award.

So, in this Thanksgiving matchup, I’m betting on him to have yet another big game. While this is a short week for both of these teams, I’m expecting a heavy workload for Gibbs, who has handled 20 or more carries in eight of his 10 games this season.

The star back has 1,098 rushing yards and is averaging an insane 4.9 yards per while scoring 15 total touchdowns. He actually has a favorable matchup with this Bears front, as Chicago has given up 4.5 yards per carry in the 2026 season.

The Lions have an elite overall offense, but everything starts with Gibbs. He had 23 carries last week and hasn't had less than 20 rush attempts in a game since Week 4 (a loss to Carolina).

I’m willing to bet on Gibbs to clear this attempts prop and may take a shot on him to go OVER 91.5 rushing yards in the process.

Caleb Williams OVER 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-208) – Peter Dewey

This season, Williams has thrown for two scores in just four of his seven games, and he’s yet to throw for three touchdowns in a single matchup.

Will that change on Thanksgiving?

This is about as good of a matchup as you’ll find for the former No. 1 overall pick, as the Lions rank 26th in the league in EPA/Pass and have allowed the fourth-most passing scores (21) in the NFL.

The Bears can generate a ton of explosive plays on offense, and Caleb did toss a pair of scores despite a down game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

Williams is +181 to throw three or more scores on Thursday, and I believe that’s in play even though he’s struggled with interceptions the last two games.

The former USC star hasn’t been a touchdown machine, but this could be the perfect matchup for him to turn things around.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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