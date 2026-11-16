Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 10)

Monday Night Football in Week 10 features a slightly disappointing matchup, as the Los Angeles Chargers are still seeking their first win of the season when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Prior to the season, this game was projected to be a matchup between playoff teams in the AFC, but the Chargers' offense is the worst in the NFL, ranking 32nd in EPA per play, and it has not been able to get Justin Herbert going at quarterback.

Meanwhile, Baltimore's season has been derailed by injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley forcing the team to trade for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Still, Baltimore is a long shot to make the playoffs, as it's under .500 through nine games and in last place in the AFC North.

Oddsmakers have set the Ravens as favorites in this primetime matchup, and Baltimore is going to need to win to stay in the hunt to make the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Chargers seem poised to earn the No. 1 pick in the draft, as Herbert looks like a completely different player than the one we've seen over the first few seasons of his career.

With Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel on the hot seat, the Chargers would love a win in a primetime game to get their season semi-back on track.

While this Monday night game isn't as exciting as most primetime games, especially in the second half of the season, there are still plenty of ways to bet on it.

All week long, SI Betting has shared game picks and anytime touchdown scorer selections, and more, to help bettors get the most out of this week's Chargers vs. Ravens matchup. Now, here's a look at some of our favorite props and picks for Monday night.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Chargers vs. Ravens

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Chargers Moneyline (+185) vs. Baltimore Ravens – Iain MacMillan

Justin Herbert to Throw an Interception (-159) – Peter Dewey

Derrick Henry OVER 19.5 Rush Attempts (-120) – Peter Dewey

Los Angeles Chargers Moneyline (+185) vs. Baltimore Ravens – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan makes his favorite bet for every NFL game in his Road to 272 column , and he’s targeting the Chargers to get their first win of the season on Monday night:

I have been smart enough to avoid betting on the Chargers for the majority of the season. Whereas other people have been betting on them because "they have to win/cover eventually", I've faded them as often as I can. With that being said, I'm picking my spot. I think this is the time for them to get their first win.

First of all, the Chargers' defense is just as good, if not better, than the Ravens'. The two defenses are 16th and 17th in opponent EPA per play, and the Chargers are 18th in opponent success rate, while the Ravens are 22nd.

Offensively, I understand the Chargers have been bad this season, but are we sure that Jacoby Brissett, an ineffective Derrick Henry, and a bad Ravens' receiving core are ready to outduel Justin Herbert and Co.? I'm not so sure.

I'm ready to finally back the Chargers. It's their time to end their winless season.

Justin Herbert to Throw an Interception (-159) – Peter Dewey

Herbert has played in eight games this season, throwing at least one interception in each of them. The Chargers quarterback has really struggled, completing just 61.3 percent of his passes while throwing 11 picks.

He’s 40th out of 43 quarterbacks that have played at least 50 snaps this season in success rate, so this isn’t a case of him just being too aggressive. Herbert is struggling, and even this Baltimore defense could have a big showing against him on Monday.

It’s pretty shocking that this bet is set at just -159, especially since Herbert has been picked multiple times in three of his eight games.

I’ll fade him again in Week 10.

Derrick Henry OVER 19.5 Rush Attempts (-120) – Peter Dewey

Derrick Henry hasn’t carried the ball more than 17 times during this Ravens’ four-game losing streak, but he did clear this prop four times in the first five games of the season.

Baltimore’s offense should be a little better with Brissett at quarterback, and the Ravens may not find themselves in a blowout scenario like they have the last two weeks. A better game script would bode well for Henry, who is still effective this season, finding the end zone eight times in nine games.

The Chargers are allowing 4.1 yards per carry in the 2026 campaign, and I’d expect the Ravens to establish the run to get Brissett into the flow of this contest. Since the Chargers have yet to win in 2026, it wouldn’t shock me if Baltimore ends up getting into a scenario where it is using Henry to milk the clock in a win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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