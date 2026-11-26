Another edition of the Josh Allen vs.Patrick Mahomes rivalry is set for Thanksgiving Night in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Allen and the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 1 spot in the AFC at 9-1, and they're looking to build on that at home in this matchup against Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thursday's game will be the 11th meeting between Allen and Mahomes all-time, and they've split the first 10, with Mahomes winning all four of their matchups in the playoffs.

Despite an 8-2 start, the Chiefs are in second place in the AFC West behind the red-hot Denver Broncos, and they'd love a win over Buffalo, as it would give them the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Both of these teams feature more than just two star quarterbacks, though.

James Cook and Kenneth Walker III have been two of the best running backs in the NFL this season, and Kansas City has a top-10 defense in EPA/Play. However Walker (groin) has been ruled out for this matchup.

Still, the Bills are the team to beat in the conference through the first 11 weeks, and oddsmakers expect them to win this game, even if it's only by a small margin.

Mahomes has thrived as an underdog in his career, covering the spread in 13 of 18 games in that spot. Can he lead the Chiefs to an upset win on a short week?

There are a ton of ways to bet on this AFC showdown, and the SI Betting team has you covered with game picks, player prop selections and much more for Week 12.

I've decided to put some of our favorites all in one spot for this Thursday night battle to help bettors get the most of the final game of this three-game Thanksgiving slate.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Chiefs vs. Bills

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kansas City Chiefs +3 (-115) vs. Buffalo Bills – Iain MacMillan

James Cook Anytime TD (-110) – Peter Dewey

Rashee Rice OVER 4.5 Receptions (-120) – Peter Dewey

Patrick Mahomes OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-109) – Peter Dewey

Kansas City Chiefs +3 (-115) vs. Buffalo Bills – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . This week, he’s buying Mahomes and Co. as underdogs in the final game on Thanksgiving:

I think there's little to separate these two teams. They're both high-powered offenses led by an elite running game and an MVP-level quarterback. This is evidenced by the fact that they rank fourth and fifth in EPA per play and sixth and seventh in success rate.

Offenses aside, there is an advantage in other areas that each team has. The Bills will have home-field advantage on Thursday night, sporting a net yards per play on their home field this season of +1.1. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have the advantage defensively, ranking fifth in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. They've also done a great job stopping the run, keeping teams to an average of just 3.7 yards per carry, which will go a long way in slowing down the Bills' offensive attack.

I've said all year that I think the Bills' bad defense is going to cost them points this season, and while they've looked far better the past four weeks, those games have come against the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens, and then the Vikings, Jets, and Dolphins. This will be the toughest offense they will have faced this season since the Rams back in Week 5.

I'll take the field goal with Kansas City.

James Cook Anytime TD (-110) – Peter Dewey

Cook failed to find the end zone in Week 1 of the 2026 season, but since then he’s been dynamite.

The star running back has scored in every other game this season, recording 10 total touchdowns on the ground. There are times when Allen (11 rushing scores) vultures Cook on the one-yard line, but the star back has still found a way to break some big runs for scores.

Kansas City has been strong against the run (fifth in yards per carry allowed), so I’d much rather target Cook in this market than taking his yardage prop. He’s a matchup-proof player (averaging 5.1 yards per carry in 2026), but there is a chance game script forces Buffalo to throw the ball a little more on Thanksgiving.

Still, Cook is the most reliable touchdown bet on this Buffalo team.

Rashee Rice OVER 4.5 Receptions (-120) – Peter Dewey

Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice hasn’t had a huge 2026 season, but he’s been consistent when he’s been on the field.

Since returning from a hamstring injury, Rice has five or more catches in each of the last four games. He’s reeled in 36 of his 44 targets (in eight games) in the 2026 season, and I think his prop number is deflated because of his lower target volume the last two weeks.

Still, Rice has received at least six looks in each game since returning from injury, so it’s very possible he clears this line against a Buffalo defense that is 10th in EPA/Pass despite allowing the 12th-most completions in the league.

The Chiefs have a lot of weapons on offense around Mahomes, but Rice may be the most reliable at receiver. He’s played just 57.2 percent of the snaps in the 2026 campaign, but those numbers are skewed a bit due to his injury in Week 4 and Kansas City’s last two blowout wins.

He should make an impact on Thanksgiving.

Patrick Mahomes OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-109) – Peter Dewey

I am absolutely shocked by this prop line for Mahomes in Week 12.

The Bills have allowed 15 passing touchdowns this season, and while their EPA/Pass has improved the last four weeks, it has been due to a soft schedule.

Buffalo played Baltimore with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley getting hurt, Minnesota (with Carson Wentz at quarterback), the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins (with Kyle McCord at quarterback) the last four weeks.

So, I’m not buying this defense in this Week 12 clash.

Mahomes has thrown for eight scores over the last two games and has eight games with multiple touchdown passes in 2026. The three-time Super Bowl champion is an MVP candidate, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 2,709 yards and 22 scores in 10 games.

He’s my favorite bet in the prop market on Thanksgiving.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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