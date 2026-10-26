Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Cowboys vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 7)

Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season closes out with an NFC East battle between two teams that are under .500 through six weeks. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys play their third consecutive game in primetime, and they're looking for their third win of the season when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles and backup quarterback Tanner McKee.

Philadelphia is down Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season due to multiple blood clots, and it has lost four consecutive games to fall out of the playoff picture in the NFC. The Eagles are now massive long shots to win the Super Bowl, the division and make the postseason.

Injuries have been the story of the season for the Eagles, and they're looking at an uphill battle to win this primetime matchup. The best betting sites have set them as 4.5-point underdogs.

Even though Dallas has one of the worst defenses in the NFL, this team is still capable of putting up points, ranking in the top 10 in the league in EPA/Play on offense.

Philly has covered the spread just one time through six games, covering as an underdog in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. It's been a really tough go for the Eagles at home, as they’re 0-3 against the number.

Oddsmakers still have Dallas favored to win the division and make the playoffs, but the Cowboys are running out of time to gain ground on the New York Giants. If Dallas keeps losing, there's going to be an inflection point where these division odds could flip.

However, there's an expectation that Prescott and company will be able to beat this banged-up Eagles team on the road.

All week long, the SI Betting team has been making picks, predictions, player prop selections and more for this primetime matchup.

While the Eagles-Cowboys game may not be as good as it would have been had Hurts not gotten injured, this still should be a fun rivalry matchup. Here's a breakdown of our favorite plays across the betting markets on Monday night.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Eagles +4.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Iain MacMillan

CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (-152) – Peter Dewey

Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+195) – Peter Dewey

Tanner McKee OVER 34.5 Pass Attempts (-116) – Peter Dewey

Philadelphia Eagles +4.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column , and this week he’s taking the Eagles to cover:

As I've written about before in this series, I simply can't bet on the Cowboys when they're laying points, even if it's against a decimated Eagles team. Not only does Dallas have the worst defense in the NFL, but their offense hasn't held up their end of the bargain the past two weeks. They now rank 23rd in the NFL in net yards per play at -0.5.

Any bet on the Eagles right now is an ugly one, but I'm much lower on the Cowboys than the market seems to be. I'll take the points with the home team.

CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (-152) – Peter Dewey

Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb has seven or more receptions in four of his six games this season, and he’s been one of the most-targeted receivers in the NFL.

Lamb has 69 targets across six games, catching 48 passes for 577 yards and four scores. After a down showing in Week 5 against Tampa Bay, he bounced back with 18 targets and nine receptions in the loss to Green Bay in Week 6.

The Eagles are just 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense this season, so I expect Dallas’ air attack to lead it on Monday. Lamb is by far the No. 1 target for this Cowboys team, and he’s received at least eight looks in all but one game this season.

He has a really high floor that should help him clear this prop in primetime.

Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+195) – Peter Dewey

Dallas Goedert missed some time early in the 2026 season with an injury, but he’s been a huge part of the Philly offense since returning in Week 5.

Goedert has been targeted 17 times over the last two weeks, catching 12 passes for 99 yards. He hasn’t scored a touchdown during that stretch, but it was nice to see Tanner McKee look his way in his first start of the season.

Dallas is the worst defense in the league in EPA/Pass, and it’s already allowed three touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. Goedert can be an elite red-zone threat, scoring twice in Week 1 and 11 times in 15 games last season.

Tanner McKee OVER 34.5 Pass Attempts (-116) – Peter Dewey

McKee threw 45 passes in Philly’s Week 6 loss to Carolina, and he could have another big workload through the air against Dallas in Week 7.

The Eagles have been extremely banged up in the running game with Saquon Barkley missing the last two games and Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby both on injured reserve. The Eagles’ offense has been a mess (32nd in the NFL in yards per play), so there’s a good chance it ends up playing from behind on Monday night.

Philly was clearly confident enough in McKee to let him spin it against Carolina, and the Dallas pass defense is one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 32nd in EPA/Pass and in the bottom 10 in the league in passing yards allowed.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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