Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Eagles vs. Bears on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 3)

Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season closes out with a huge matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, two playoff teams from last season.

Postseason expectations are back once again in 2026, although the Bears are facing a tough path now that Caleb Williams is injured and out for this Week 3 matchup.

The Eagles are favored on the road in this matchup with Chicago’s quarterback room in flux.

Williams suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 and isn’t expected to practice, and backup Tyson Bagent is in the concussion protocol (questionable for this game), leaving veteran Case Keenum as the likely starter in Week 3.

That’s a huge issue for the Bears, who are in danger of missing the playoffs in a loaded NFC if Williams misses several games.

Meanwhile, Philly is off to a 2-0 start without covering the spread in either win, riding a monster final drive from Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith to a win over Tennessee in Week 2. Can the Eagles take care of business against a banged-up Bears team?

In the leadup to this game, the SI Betting team has made a ton of player prop picks, game picks and more for Eagles vs. Bears. So, I’ve created a one-stop shop for all of our favorite bets on Monday night.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Eagles vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago Bears +4.5 (-105) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Iain MacMillan

D’Andre Swift Anytime TD (+110) – Peter Dewey

DeVonta Smith OVER 71.5 Receiving Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey

Jalen Hurts OVER 1.5 Pass TDs (-+135) – Peter Dewey

Chicago Bears +4.5 (-105) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Iain MacMillan

A lot has changed since MacMillan made his pick for this game in his Road to 272 column on Tuesday, as the Bears are down to their third-string quarterback in Week 3.

Still, our senior editor had a compelling case for Chicago as an underdog, even with Case Keenum now set to start on Monday:

This bet is more of a fade of the Philadelphia Eagles, who are lucky to be 2-0 to start the year. Their offense has been downright bad, ranking 27th in success rate and averaging just 5.3 yards per play. Their defense hasn't been great either, ranking 25th in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate, an area the Bears can take advantage of.

Their luck is going to run out sooner or later, and this isn't a spot I feel like laying more than a field goal on the Eagles. I'll take the points with the home team.

D’Andre Swift Anytime TD (+110) – Peter Dewey

D’Andre Swift has 34 carries and six receptions for the Bears through two weeks, playing over 62 percent of the snaps in the process.

The veteran running back found the end zone three times in Week 1, and he should be one of the focal points of the offense against an Eagles team that is just 27th in the NFL in EPA/Rush. The Eagles have given up 4.2 yards per carry and three rushing scores in just two games this season.

Since Chicago’s passing game is going to be tough to project with a backup under center, I don’t mind taking Swift or Kyle Monangai (+180) to hit paydirt on Monday night.

DeVonta Smith OVER 71.5 Receiving Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey

Former first-round pick DeVonta Smith went off in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, catching 10 of his 13 targets for 117 yards and a score.

Smith now has 19 targets and 13 grabs through two games, tallying 53 yards in Week 1 and 117 in Week 2. He should be able to take advantage of a Chicago pass defense that is 20th in the league in EPA/Pass despite facing Bryce Young and Carson Wentz over the first two weeks.

The Eagles no longer have to cater to A.J. Brown on the outside, and Smith has proven he has a great rapport with Hurts early in 2026. I’m backing him to build on a solid Week 2 in this primetime matchup.

Jalen Hurts OVER 1.5 Pass TDs (-+135) – Peter Dewey

The Eagles’ new offense has looked pretty good in 2026, ranking 13th in EPA/Play and 15th in EPA/Pass even with Brown now in New England.

Hurts has thrown five touchdowns in two games (at least two in each game) while completing 64.5 percent of his passes.

The Chicago defense allowed three passing scores to Bryce Young in Week 1, and Hurts should be able to find some success through the air since the Bears are a bottom-12 unit in EPA/Pass.

I think this prop is a little mispriced, especially since Philly was forced to go away from the run game in Week 2 with Saquon Barkley banged up. Hurts has proven he’s a quality passer at the NFL level, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he clears this line for the third game in a row.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .