Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Giants vs. Rams on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 2)

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season comes to a close with an exciting matchup on Monday Night Football between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams.

New York turned in one of the best performances of Week 1, beating the Dallas Cowboys as home underdogs behind a strong showing from quarterback Jaxson Dart. John Harbaugh’s Giants have gained a lot of love in the betting market.

“The Giants, they played a great game, and they just looked in concert and really cohesive,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated after Week 1. “We knew that the Giants would be a better team, certainly a better-coached team, but they just played outstanding.”

Still, New York is a clear underdog on the road in Week 2 against the Rams, the current Super Bowl favorite. L.A. dropped a Week 1 game with the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, but it has had a long layoff to get ready for Week 2.

Myles Garrett (knee) won’t play in this game, which puts a little more pressure on this Rams defense against a New York attack that was No. 3 in EPA/Play offensively in Week 1.

In preparation for Monday night’s matchup, the SI Betting team has made game picks, player prop selections and even some anytime touchdown scorer plays for this NFC showdown.

Here’s a quick look at some of our favorites for the final game of Week 2.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Giants vs. Rams

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Rams -7 (-115) vs. New York Giants – Iain MacMillan

Malik Nabers Anytime TD (+200) – Peter Dewey

Blake Corum 50+ Rushing Yards (+107) – Iain MacMillan

Isaiah Likely 5+ Receptions (-116) – Iain MacMillan

Los Angeles Rams -7 (-115) vs. New York Giants – Iain MacMillan

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan bet on this game as part of his Road to 272 column , where he picks every game of the season, and he likes the Rams at home in primetime:

The Los Angeles Rams had a disastrous Week 1, losing to the 49ers and then putting Myles Garrett on IR, but this game is now the ultimate overreact/underreact spot. If we put a ton of value into Week 1, taking the points with the Giants is a no-brainer bet. The Rams looked bad against the 49ers, and the Giants looked great against the Cowboys.

With that being said, I have to stick with my preseason belief about both teams and not overreact to one game. The Rams are still an elite team, even with Garrett out of the lineup. They were victims of a bad travel strategy against the 49ers, but the bright side of that strategy is that I think they can re-acclimatize back to the United States better than San Francisco.

I need to see more from the Giants before I'm convinced they're an NFC contender. I wouldn't back the Rams if this spread increases any more, but at exactly seven points, I'll bet on them to put on a bounce-back performance.

Malik Nabers Anytime TD (+200) – Peter Dewey

Giants star wideout Malik Nabers worked his way back from a torn ACL to play in Week 1, and he had an immediate impact in the win over Dallas.

Nabers played just 52.2 percent of the Giants’ offensive snaps (36 total), but he caught six passes for 69 yards in the win. The former first-round pick was targeted nine times in the game, meaning he saw a look per four snaps in Week 1. That’s a pretty strong target volume, and I expect the Giants to slowly ramp up Nabers as the season goes along.

The Rams allowed three passing touchdowns from Brock Purdy in Week 1, and San Francisco’s No. 1 receiver – Mike Evans – finished with six grabs for 49 yards and a score. At +200, Nabers is worth a look since he’s clearly the No. 1 option in the passing game when he’s on the field.

Blake Corum 50+ Rushing Yards (+107) – Iain MacMillan

It's time to invest in Rams running back Blake Corum.

He was the far more effective running back in the Rams' season opener, averaging 5.4 yards per carry compared to 3.7 yards per carry by Kyren Williams.

That tells me that Corum will continue to get carries this week, and if he continues to be this effective, he may take over the primary role. For Week 2, I think he's in a great spot to hit the 50+ yard mark.

Isaiah Likely 5+ Receptions (-116) – Iain MacMillan

Can Giants tight end Isaiah Likely have yet another big game after a dazzling debut with his new team? MacMillan thinks so:

Likely was fantastic in his Giants' debut. He hauled in eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys. I expect him to have another strong outing on Monday Night Football this week.

The weakness of the Rams' defense is their linebackers, so John Harbaugh may draw up plenty of looks for the tight end to help create mismatches. If that happens, he'll soar over five receptions.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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