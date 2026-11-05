Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Jaguars vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 9)

Week 9 of the 2026 season kicks off with a lopsided matchup on Thursday Night Football, as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are heavily favored on the road against the banged-up Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills and is on injured reserve, shifting the line for this game from Ravens -3 (the lookahead) to Jaguars -9.5. That move also comes after backup Tyler Huntley (turf toe) was ruled out for this game and third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano is dealing with an ankle injury.

So, the Ravens are in a brutal spot as they look to get back over .500 (Baltimore is 4-4 this season) against the top team in the AFC South.

Jacksonville is in a great spot to win the AFC South for the second season in a row, as no other team in the division has more than two wins in 2026. The Jags blew out the Indianapolis Colts – 42-7 – in Week 8, and they’re one of the best defenses in the league, ranking third in EPA/Play and eighth in success rate.

Liam Coen’s team is a deserved favorite in this matchup, which could be a tough one to bet on with all the Baltimore injuries.

Still, the SI Betting team has curated some picks for Week 9’s Thursday Night showdown, including player props for Lawrence and Derrick Henry.

Here’s a breakdown of some of our favorite bets for the action to kick off the final week of the first half of the 2026 season.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Jaguars vs. Ravens

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jacksonville Jaguars -8.5 (-115) vs. Baltimore Ravens – Iain MacMillan

Bhayshul Tuten Anytime TD (+115) – Peter Dewey

Trevor Lawrence UNDER 31.5 Pass Attempts (-118) – Peter Dewey

Derrick Henry UNDER 70.5 Rushing Yards (-109) – Peter Dewey

Jacksonville Jaguars -8.5 (-115) vs. Baltimore Ravens – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column , and he’s taking the Jaguars to cover on the road with Baltimore dealing with some major quarterback issues:

The Baltimore Ravens don't have a quarterback, which is obviously a pretty important aspect of being competitive in an NFL game. Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are likely out for the game, and their third-string quarterback, Joe Fagnano, is also questionable due to an injury. If he can't go, the Ravens are going to be starting a quarterback who's not on their roster as of me writing this article on Monday night.

That leaves the Ravens' only plan of attack being running the football. Unfortunately, they now have to face a Jaguars defense that ranks second in opponent rush EPA and seventh in opponent rush success rate, while giving up fewer yards per carry than any other defense in the league (3.4).

I could maybe be convinced to take the points with the Ravens if they had an elite defense, but they're completely average on that side of the ball.

Bhayshul Tuten Anytime TD (+115) – Peter Dewey

Jaguars second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten has played a major role on offense this season, appearing in 55.3 percent of the team’s snaps while registering at least 12 carries in every game.

Tuten also has six straight games with two or more receptions, finding the end zone three times through the air and four times overall in his last two games.

Chris Rodriguez is also going to factor into the Jacksonville attack, but I’m buying Tuten at +115 to find the end zone on Thursday. While Baltimore is allowing just 3.8 yards per carry this season, it’s already allowed 10 rushing scores.

This could be a run-heavy game script for the Jags since they’re nearly favored by double digits, and Tuten has six total scores in seven games in 2026. He should continue to see a ton of work as the Jaguars look to run away with the AFC South.

Trevor Lawrence UNDER 31.5 Pass Attempts (-118) – Peter Dewey

A former No. 1 overall pick, Lawrence is in the MVP conversation this season, but he hasn’t been asked to throw the ball a ton with this Jaguars offense humming on the ground in 2026.

Lawrence is averaging under 29 pass attempts per game in 2026, and he threw the ball just 14 times in a 42-7 win over Indianapolis in Week 8. Overall, the star quarterback has just two games (Weeks 5 and 6) where he even attempted 30 passes.

So, with the Jaguars heavily favored on a short week, I expect a lighter workload for Lawrence against a Ravens team that has lost three straight and is staring down a lost season with Jackson sidelined.

If this game turns into a blowout like the Colts matchup did, Lawrence may not even attempt 25 passes for the fourth time in eight games.

Derrick Henry UNDER 70.5 Rushing Yards (-109) – Peter Dewey

This season, Derrick Henry has just four games with over 70 rushing yards, and he’s coming off three straight down performances with 58, 45 and 53 rushing yards, allowing just 3.5 yards per carry during that stretch.

The Jaguars are going to stack the box against Henry with all of Baltimore’s quarterback issues, and Jacksonville held Jonathan Taylor to under 30 rushing yards in a blowout in Week 8. The game script isn’t going to be favorable for Henry, and he only saw 11 rushes in Week 8.

Jacksonville ranks No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Rush, allowing the fewest yards per carry (3.4) and total rushing yards (542) in the league this season. Even if Henry does get a ton of looks – which I doubt on a short week – he may struggle to reach this number.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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