Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Ravens vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 7)
It’s hard to find a better matchup on Monday Night Football than the one we’ll have in Week 7.
The Baltimore Ravens (4-2) have won four games in a row and are angling for a top spot in the AFC when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2), who are in the mix for the lead in the NFC South.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have beaten the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders on their four-game winning streak, and oddsmakers have them favored on the road in this matchup against Tampa Bay.
Over the last two seasons (2023 and 2024) with Baker Mayfield under center, the Bucs are an impressive 11-5 against the spread as underdogs (3-2 ATS as home underdogs).
Can they pull off the upset on Monday night?
This is the first of two Monday Night Football games in Week 7, and the SI Betting team has you covered with props, anytime touchdown scorer picks and a pick on the side or total in our betting preview.
I’ve curated some of the best players for Monday’s action all in one spot to help bettors prepare for this Monday Night Football clash.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Ravens vs. Buccaneers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5 (-110) vs. Baltimore Ravens – Iain MacMillan
- Chris Godwin Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+155) – Iain MacMillan
- Justice Hill OVER 15.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
- Lamar Jackson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+130) – Jennifer Piacenti
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5 (-110) vs. Baltimore Ravens – Iain MacMillan
NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan has been on the Bucs since the opening of the week, taking them in his Week 7 version of the Road to 272:
This is a tough stylistic matchup for the Ravens. They boast the best run defense in the NFL, but their secondary leaves a lot to be desired. They allow 7.5 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 26th in the league, while also ranking 27th in opponent dropback EPA and 23rd in opponent dropback success rate.
That means that a team that doesn't rely on their run game, but instead thrives with throwing the ball, is going to be a hard offense for Baltimore to stop. Unfortunately for them, that's exactly what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are.
The Bucs haven't been able to run the ball well this season, but they rank near the top of the league in most passing statistics including first in dropback success rate. Baker Mayfield is having the best season of his career and their deep receiving core can attack weak secondaries early and often throughout the game.
Tampa Bay is going to be able to hang in this game, if not win it outright.
It’s worth noting that since the start of the 2023 season, the Bucs are 11-5 against the spread as underdogs and 3-2 ATS as home dogs.
Chris Godwin Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+155) – Iain MacMillan
MacMillan is also betting a touchdown scorer in this game, focusing on Tampa Bay wideout Chris Godwin, who is off to a great start in 2024:
Betting on either Mike Evans or Chris Godwin to find the end zone in a Buccaneers game feels like a must-bet and with Godwin being offered at longer odds at +155, compared to +135 for Evans, I'll take the former Penn State Nittany Lion to score on Monday night.
Both of Tampa Bay's top receivers have five touchdowns on the year but Godwin has nine more targets with 53 and 18 more receptions with 43, making him the obvious bet to score against a Ravens secondary that ranks 23rd in opponent dropback EPA.
Justice Hill OVER 15.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
Don’t worry, there are Ravens props to bet as well!
NFL betting insider Jennifer Piacenti has a sneaky prop for running back Justice Hill in this matchup:
The Bucs have been solid vs. running backs this season, allowing just 79 rushing yards per game, but they have been generous vs. runners who catch, allowing more than six catches and 50 receiving yards per game. Hill has run twice as many routes as Henry this season, and he’s averaged more than three targets per game. With a spread of -3.5, this game should be close enough that the Ravens will need their receiving back, too. Hill has exceeded this prop in three contests this season.
Lamar Jackson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+130) – Jennifer Piacenti
One of the MVP top candidates so far this season, Jackson could be a solid bet to find the end zone, according to Piacenti, in Week 7:
Jackson will be able to use his legs vs. Tampa Bay. The Bucs have allowed a league-most four rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this year, along with more than 31 rushing yards per game- including big games to Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix. Jackson’s 403 rushing yards lead all NFL quarterbacks, and he has two rushing touchdowns this season. I like the payout for Lamar to run one in himself.
