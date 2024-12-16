Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 15)
Has there been a better surprise in the NFL this season than the Minnesota Vikings?
Despite losing Kirk Cousins in the offseason, the Vikings are 11-2 in the 2024 season and have won six games in a row heading into their Monday Night Football clash with the Chicago Bears and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
Things haven’t gone nearly as well for the Bears, who have lost seven games in a row, as they’ve fired head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron during the 2024 season.
Now, Chicago is set to finish in last in the NFC North again – and it’s set as a major underdog in this matchup against Minnesota.
The Vikings are rolling behind Sam Darnold, who has 11 touchdown passes and zero picks over his last four games, leading the Vikings to four wins over that stretch – including an overtime victory against these Bears.
When it comes to betting on this matchup, the SI Betting team has you covered.
From prop bets, to anytime touchdown scores, to a pick on a side, here’s a curation of some of our favorite plays for this Monday night matchup.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Bears vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Minnesota Vikings -7 (-110) vs. Chicago Bears – Peter Dewey
- Aaron Jones OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
- Keenan Allen Anytime TD (+220) – Iain MacMillan
Minnesota Vikings -7 (-110) vs. Chicago Bears – Peter Dewey
Earlier this week, I shared why the Vikings are my favorite bet in Week 15, even though they’re sizable favorites on Monday night:
Chicago has been awful on the road all season long, and I can’t trust it against this Minnesota team that is rolling under Sam Darnold, who has thrown for 11 scores and zero interceptions over his last four games.
Chicago ranks 10th in the league in EPA/Play on defense, but the offense has been the big issue, ranking 25th in the NFL in EPA/Play and dead last in yards per play. That isn’t going to get much better against a Vikings defense that is third in the NFL in EPA/Play.
Not only have the Bears struggled on the road (0-6 straight up), but they aren’t even covering the spread at a high rate – 1-4-1 ATS. Their only cover came on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions, and they needed a goal-line fumble and a few stalled drives to stay around for a backdoor cover.
I don’t see the Bears turning things around against a Minnesota team that is rolling and still in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Aaron Jones OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and Aaron Jones is atop the list when it comes to his rushing yards prop:
Aaron Jones and the Vikings' rush attack have a favorable matchup ahead of them in the Bears' defense. Chicago has allowed 4.8 yards per carry this season which is the fifth-highest mark in the NFL. They're also 19th in opponent rush success rate and 27th in opponent rush EPA.
Jones torched the Bears for 106 yards on 22 carries in Week 12. I expect a similar performance by him on Monday night.
Keenan Allen Anytime TD (+220) – Iain MacMillan
Can veteran Keenan Allen find the end zone again in Week 15? MacMillan thinks he will, as he shared in tonight’s anytime touchdown scorer picks:
Keenan Allen has been a consistent red zone target for Caleb Williams in recent weeks, having caught a combined three touchdown receptions in their last three games. He has also seen 8+ targets in three of the Bears last four games.
At +220 odds, he presents plenty of value to score once again in Week 15.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.