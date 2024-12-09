Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Bengals vs. Cowboys on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 14)
The Cincinnati Bengals-Dallas Cowboys matchup on Monday Night Football certainly didn’t pan out how the NFL schedule makers expected it to when they set the games prior to the season.
Cincinnati has played terrible defense all season long, overshadowing a great year from quarterback Joe Burrow, and it enters this matchup at 4-8 and on a three-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys have lost quarterback Dak Prescott for the season and are on the outside looking in of the playoff mix in the NFC. Still, Cooper Rush and the Cowboys have knocked off Washington and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks to move to 5-7 on the season.
Dallas also picked up its first home win of the season on Thanksgiving against New York, setting up in a position to carry that momentum into this primetime matchup with Burrow and company.
If you’re looking to bet on this game, you’ve come to the right place.
Every week, the SI Betting team shares picks for every game, and I’ve decided to curate some of the top predictions for this Monday Night Football matchup all in one place.
Let’s dive in!
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Bengals vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Cincinnati Bengals -5.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Iain MacMillan
- Chase Brown OVER 74.5 Rush Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
- CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (-115) – Peter Dewey
- Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+130) – Iain MacMillan
Cincinnati Bengals -5.5 (-110) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week, why he’s backing Cincy in Week 14:
For the Bengals to have any shot at the postseason they need to win out and hope the Broncos implode in the final stretch of the season. That means their Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys is a must-win situation for them. They have scored 99 points in their last three games, losing all of them, but thankfully they now get to face a team that should struggle to put up points, no matter how poorly the Cincinnati defense plays.
The Cowboys offense now ranks 29th in the NFL in EPA per play and 27th in success rate. Cooper Rush enters this game ranked dead last (42nd) amongst all quarterbacks who have played at least 100 snaps in EPA+CPOE composite this season and 38th in adjusted EPA per play.
Don't let the Cowboys' two recent wins fool you, they are a horrific team on both sides of the football and don't possess the firepower to keep up with the red-hot Bengals offense.
Chase Brown OVER 74.5 Rush Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan
Looking for a prop bet for the running games tonight? MacMillan is buying Bengals running back Chase Brown against this Dallas defense:
The Cowboys defense ranks dead last in the NFL in opponent rush EPA and they rank 28th in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.9 yards per rush. That should set Chase Brown up to have a massive game on Monday night.
He has reached 70+ yards in three of their last four games.
CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (-115) – Peter Dewey
CeeDee Lamb will play on Monday night despite dealing with a shoulder injury, and I think he’s in a prime spot to bounce back from a poor showing on Thanksgiving Day:
After a down game on Thanksgiving where he made just two catches for 39 yards on six targets – playing less than 70 percent of the team’s snaps – I expect Lamb to bounce back in Week 14.
The Bengals defense is one of the worst in the NFL, ranking in the bottom 10 in the league in both passing yards and passing scores allowed this season. Not only that, but they are 28th in EPA/Pass.
Lamb has been targeted a ton since Dak Prescott was injured, seeing 10, 12, 12 and six looks in four games with Cooper Rush at quarterback.
I’m leaning with the OVER for Lamb’s receptions, as he had a long layoff from Thanksgiving to get himself ready to play through his shoulder ailment.
Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+130) – Iain MacMillan
Tee Higgins has made frequent trips to the end zone this season – despite missing time with injury – and MacMillan thinks he’s worth a bet again on Monday:
There's no doubt Ja'Marr Chase is the No. 1 receiving option for the Bengals, but the value when it comes to scoring a touchdown lies with Higgins at +130 odds. He has five touchdowns in just seven games this season and is averaging 79.7 yards per game. The Cowboys are allowing 7.3 yards per pass attempt in 2024, the third most in the NFL, which should open things up for the Bengals' pass catchers.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
