Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Packers vs. Eagles in Week 1)
One game down, 271 more to go for the 2024 NFL season, starting with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in San Paolo, Brazil on Friday night.
The Eagles and Packers were both playoff teams last season, and they’re looking to contend for a Super Bowl in 2024, both sitting in the top 10 in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win it all.
With a standalone game in the NFL for the second straight night (how lucky are we?), there are so many ways to bet on this matchup from prop bets to anytime touchdown scorers all the way to the normal spread and total.
This week, the SI Betting team has made a ton of picks for this game, and we’re sharing them in a one-stop shop for Friday night’s matchup.
Here are the top picks and predictions for Packers vs. Eagles in Week 1!
Packers vs. Eagles NFL Best Bets for Week 1
- Green Bay Packers +2.5 (-102) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Peter Dewey
- Green Bay Packers Moneyline (+128) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Jennifer Piacenti
- Josh Jacobs OVER 16.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
- Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-105) – Iain MacMillan
Green Bay Packers +2.5 (-102) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Peter Dewey
Earlier this week, yours truly broke down this matchup in our betting preview, and there are several reasons why I like the Packers to at least cover the spread:
There’s a few key trends for the Packers that I just can’t look past in this game.
First off, since Matt LaFleur took over as the franchise’s head coach in 2019, they have the best against the spread record in the NFL at 53-37. Then, they went 8-4 against the spread as underdogs in 2023, and I think they may be undervalued in this matchup.
The loss of Kelce to the Eagles’ offensive line can’t be understated, and Jalen Hurts did not look himself (he was dealing with an injury) down the stretch of the season in 2023.
Philadelphia’s secondary was one of the worst in the league last season, and now it has lost James Bradberry (on injured reserve to open the season) and has a few young corners that it may have to trust in this game.
I love the way Green Bay closed out the 2023 campaign, and I think Love is poised for a big season. Plus, the addition of running back Josh Jacobs should make this Green Bay attack even more balanced.
Green Bay Packers Moneyline (+128) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Jennifer Piacenti
Each week, the SI Betting team shares our favorite upset picks, along with our NFL insiders!
This week, our NFL betting insider Jennifer Piacenti is all over the Pack to pick up a win in Brazil:
The Eagles’ secondary was one of the most generous last season, allowing the second-most passing yards per game (252.7) and passing touchdowns (35). Even though that should improve this season with Vic Fangio, the Packers are not an easy matchup.
Green Bay finished the season hot, and Love passed for more than 4.000 yards in his first season as a starter. We should see another step forward in his second season in LaFleur’s offense. The Packers also added Josh Jacobs in the offseason, improving their threat on the ground.
The Eagles have more star power, but questions remain about “vibes.” There’s been a revolving door at both offensive and defensive coordinator in Philadelphia but Sirianni has been constant. That may or may not be a good thing. In addition, Kellen Moore’s offense can be overly complicated, and it could take a few games for Hurts to settle in. I expect this game to be close, but I like the payout for the underdog Packers.
Josh Jacobs OVER 16.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
When it comes to the prop market, we’re focusing on Jen’s prop for one of the newcomers in this matchup.
Jacobs signed with the Packers this offseason, and with Aaron Jones out of town and AJ Dillon on injured reserve, he looks to be a bellcow in the Green Bay offense:
The Josh Jacobs era in Green Bay has begun. Packers runners saw an average of 5.5 targets per game in 2023 while the Eagles allowed 5.19 yards per target.
Aaron Jones averaged 21 yards per game in this offense last season, and Jacobs averaged 23 yards per game with the Raiders last year. Jacobs has good hands and should play the majority of the snaps for the Packers.
Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-105) – Iain MacMillan
Now, who doesn’t want to bet on a player to score a touchdown?
Our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is going back to old reliable here in Week 1:
Let's play the hits for the opening week of the NFL. Jalen Hurts to run for a touchdown has been one of the best and most consistent bets over the past two seasons, scoring 28 combined touchdowns in that time frame. The "Tush Push" has become a dominant play for them and I'd be surprised if we don't see it in a goalline situation again on Friday night.
