Ravens vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1 (Pierce The Defense)

The Baltimore Ravens visit the Indianapolis Colts for a Week 1 matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are ready to roll, as are the Colts, who are looking to bounce back from a second-half collapse last season.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Ravens vs. Colts on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Colts

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Derrick Henry OVER 79.5 Rushing Yards (-108)

Alec Pierce OVER 3.5 Receptions (+136)

Alec Pierce Anytime Touchdown (+270)

Derrick Henry OVER 79.5 Rushing Yards (-108)

Derrick Henry put up his fourth straight 1,000-yard season last year, running for 1,595 yards on 307 carries in his second season with the Ravens.

The bruising back started the season hot with 169 yards against the Bills in Week 1 last year, which was one of eight 100-yard games for Henry. He also had a 94-yard contest to go OVER 79.5 rushing yards in nine of his 17 contests.

I expect the Ravens to use Henry early and often to set the tone in Indianapolis, and he’s always capable of breaking one for a big gain.

Alec Pierce OVER 3.5 Receptions (+136)

Alec Pierce has been limited in practice due to a heel injury, which somewhat explains this line, but I still think it’s a favorable one for the Colts’ top wide receiver.

With Michael Pittman Jr. leaving Indianapolis in the offseason, Pierce is expected to take a bigger role in the passing game. He had 47 catches on 84 targets last year, both of which were career highs in his fourth NFL season.

Pierce had at least four catches in nine of 15 games last season, and I’ll happily take him to get at least that here at a nice +136 price.

Alec Pierce Anytime Touchdown (+270)

Once again, I feel like this Pierce prop is priced a bit too well for the bettor.

Even against the Ravens, a team’s top wide receiver shouldn’t be +270 to score a touchdown. The injury does give me a bit of hesitation, but this price is too good to pass up in Week 1.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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