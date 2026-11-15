Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 10 (Bet On C.J. Stroud to Torch Browns' Defense)

We have a full slate of NFL games set to take place today as the second half of the regular season officially begins.

If you're looking for a few player props to get in on, you're in the right place. Let's take a look at three of my favorites before today's kickoff.

Best NFL Prop Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

C.J. Stroud OVER 244.5 Pass Yards (-114)

Tyler Warren Anytime Touchdown (+200)

Tyler Allgeier OVER 2.5 Receptions (+102)

Texans vs. Browns Best Prop Bet

C.J. Stroud has quietly become one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL over the past few weeks. In fact, since Week 4, he's second in the league in adjusted EPA per play and sixth in completion percentage over expected. He's playing as well as he has all season, and he has thrown for 260+ yards in all but two games this season. We now only need him to reach 244 passing yards for him to cash this bet for us.

Pick: C.J. Stroud OVER 244.5 Pass Yards (-114)

Dolphins vs. Colts Best Prop Bet

With Keenan Allen and Josh Downs traded at the deadline, Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts only have one reliable pass-catcher left in their offense, and it’s their tight end, Tyler Warren. He’s already sixth amongst NFL tight ends in both targets (53) and receptions (38), and I think his workload will increase even more as he becomes the focal point of the Colts’ passing attack. He has a great matchup ahead of him on Sunday when he faces a Dolphins team that has allowed 52 receptions, 515 yards, and six touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. He’s a great bet to score his third touchdown of the season at +200.

Pick: Tyler Warren Anytime Touchdown (+200)

Rams vs. Cardinals Best Prop Bet

Carson Beck will be making his first NFL start on Sunday, and with Michael Wilson now out for the season, I expect him to stick to throwing short routes and screens to the likes of Trey McBride and Tyler Allgeier. Allgeier has already hauled in 23 receptions this season, so with him being the only healthy running back left, I expect that number to continue to tick up in Beck's first start.

Pick: Tyler Allgeier OVER 2.5 Receptions (+102)

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