Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 3 (Bet on Lamar Jackson to Torch Cowboys' Defense)

The Falcons started Week 3 of the NFL by upsetting the Packers, and now we have a loaded slate of games ahead of us on Sunday.

If you haven't placed any props yet, now is your chance. I broke down my favorite player props in this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, but if you are looking for only a few to get in on, I'll break down three I still like this morning in this article.

Let's dive into them.

Best NFL Props Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

James Cook UNDER 78.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

C.J. Stroud Longest Completion OVER 37.5 Yards (-108)

Lamar Jackson OVER 240.5 Passing Yards (-111)

Chargers vs. Bills Prop Bet

The Chargers have struggled this season, but their run defense has been better than you'd think. They rank eighth in opponent rush EPA, sixth in opponent rush success rate, and first in opponent yards per carry, giving up just 2.7 yards per rush. The Bills are going to be able to attack this Chargers defense through the air, but I think James Cook will struggle to get much going on the ground. He has gone over 83.5 rushing yards just once through the first two games.

Pick: James Cook UNDER 78.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Texans vs. Colts Prop Bet

The Indianapolis Colts' secondary has been a huge problem for them so far this season. They have given up eight receptions of 20+ yards and four receptions of 40+ yards. That could lead to big things for C.J. Stroud, who has already completed nine passes of 20+ yards this season. All of that points to this being a great spot to bet the over on his longest completion total.

Pick: C.J. Stroud Longest Completion OVER 37.5 Yards (-108)

Ravens vs. Cowboys Prop Bet

The Cowboys' defense is horrific again this season, just like a year ago. They're last in opponent dropback success rate, and they've also given up 6.8 yards per pass attempt. In a game that could be an offensive shootout, I expect Lamar Jackson to not only score with ease but also need to continue throwing the ball to keep pace with the Cowboys' offense.

Pick: Lamar Jackson OVER 240.5 Passing Yards (-111)

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